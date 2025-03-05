“I really did get mugged by a monkey”- When Vincent D’Onofrio turned heads with his crazy story of a monkey mugging in Rio

Veteran actor Vincent D’Onofrio is best known for his performances in both film and television. With a career spanning over four decades, he has portrayed a diverse range of characters, from the terrifying Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, in Daredevil to his breakout role as the disturbed Private Pyle in Full Metal Jacket.

He has also starred in Men in Black, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and Jurassic World. Despite his impressive Hollywood portfolio, one of his most unbelievable real-life experiences left fans both amused and bewildered: a monkey mugging him in Rio de Janeiro.

In a May 12, 2021, interview with The Guardian, D’Onofrio casually shared an anecdote about how a primate stole his wallet while he was in Brazil.

"I really did get mugged by a monkey in Rio," he stated.

The unexpected revelation became a widely discussed moment, sparking intrigue and amusement among fans.

A monkey’s perfectly executed heist on Vincent D’Onofrio

Vincent D'Onofrio attends the 2024 Disney Upfront (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Vincent D’Onofrio has had a long history of encounters with primates. In a series of tweets from 2019, he detailed his experiences with mischievous monkeys in both Florida and Rio de Janeiro.

Using vivid language, he described the "poo" that "squirted down upon the visitors" and the "screams" that "changed [his] life." He even went as far as to call monkeys "liars" and "beastly liars, all of them."

During his interview with The Guardian, D’Onofrio expanded on his deep distrust of monkeys, explaining:

“First of all, let me preface what I’m about to say with this: that other than actual writing itself, which does take up a big part of my life these days, the whole ‘monkey situation’ is not something that’s on my mind daily. Though I do find aspects of monkeys a little crazy and daunting, from time to time.”

He further elaborated on his views, saying:

"Have you ever gone on YouTube and searched ‘monkey steals jewelry, money’ et cetera? There are a few videos where we see a monkey robbing an ATM on its own, grabbing the cash once someone has it dispensed. They’re devious … I really did get mugged by a monkey in Rio."

"The back of my hand made contact with him before he could make off with my personal items, but my point is this: people’s minds go to ‘mischievous,’ like monkeys are just devious. They’re robbers and thieves. They’ll go in your house and destroy it. They’re motivated by greed. There’s a lot to talk about, where monkeys are concerned.” he added.

Vincent D’Onofrio: The poetic side

Aside from acting, Vincent D’Onofrio channels his thoughts into writing. His book Mutha: Stuff & Things is a collection of poetry and personal musings that reflect his unique view on life, fame, and artistry.

Interestingly, his book also includes the full text of his 22-tweet thread about monkeys, highlighting his belief that they are "devious creatures" and "motivated by greed."

In addition to Mutha: Stuff & Things, D’Onofrio has authored other works, including Pigs Can't Look Up, a children's book with deeper allegorical meaning, and a forthcoming book of short poems.

His literary efforts demonstrate his desire to explore storytelling beyond traditional acting, often blending humor, introspection, and social commentary.

D’Onofrio has described writing as a means of self-expression beyond acting, offering an emotional and intellectual outlet. His poetic style is raw and unfiltered, much like the characters he portrays on screen.

His works also include reflections on his Hollywood journey, giving readers a deeper understanding of his artistic identity and personal experiences.

Vincent D’Onofrio: Personal life and career

Actor Vincent D'Onofrio speaks on stage during Emerald City Comic Con (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Vincent D’Onofrio’s artistic mind extends beyond acting and writing. His approach to creativity is deeply personal, shaped by his experiences with dyslexia. He revealed:

“I’m severely dyslexic, and it’s not just about reading and arithmetic, your brain just not catching words. It’s all sorts of things, and it does, eventually, when you’re young, lead you to think in different patterns. The easiest way to explain it is a bunch of apples in a bucket, and each apple is a thought. Instead of taking apples one at a time, the whole bucket gets poured on your head. That’s how I write. All the apples.”

His writing process mirrors his free-flowing, stream-of-consciousness approach to acting, where he aims to fail in order to grow.

"One thing everyone I admire has in common is that when actually producing art, they’re aiming to fail," he said.

"I’m the same way. We’re not aiming to succeed. We’re aiming to reach the mindset where you’ve learned something, rather than had something affirmed, so the goal must be to fail."

Born on June 30, 1959, in Brooklyn, New York, Vincent D'Onofrio developed a passion for acting early in life. He studied at the American Stanislavski Theater and the Actors Studio before securing his breakthrough role in Stanley Kubrick’s 1987 war epic, Full Metal Jacket.

His transformation into the mentally unstable Private Pyle required him to gain nearly 70 pounds for the role, demonstrating his dedication to method acting. Vincent D’Onofrio has since established a reputation for portraying complex, often menacing characters.

His portrayal of Kingpin in Netflix’s Daredevil earned him widespread acclaim, solidifying him as one of the most memorable villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He has also played pivotal roles in The Cell, Men in Black, and Jurassic World. On television, he gained recognition for his portrayal of Detective Robert Goren in Law & Order: Criminal Intent, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Vincent D’Onofrio has established himself through playing larger-than-life roles, but fans were still taken aback by the surprising disclosure that he was once a victim of an actual monkey heist.

Even though he misplaced his wallet that day in Rio, he acquired a memorable tale that still entertains and amuses people. Whether portraying a powerful crime lord or contemplating his life via poetry, Vincent D’Onofrio’s existence is as fascinating as the characters he portrays on screen.

