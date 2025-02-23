A Thousand Blows: Full list of cast in Steven Knight's drama on Hulu

A Thousand Blows is a historical drama series created by Steven Knight, who is best known for his work on Peaky Blinders. The series premiered on February 21, 2025, on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ internationally.
A Thousand Blows centers on the Jamaican immigrant, Hezekiah Moscow, finding fame and fortune as an illegal bare-knuckle boxer in late 19th-century London. His life gets intertwined with East End's notorious boxer, Henry Sugar Goodson, and the leader of the crime syndicate Forty Elephants, Mary Carr.
The series is produced by Barrington Paul Robinson, Stephen Haren, and Jo Johnson. It was renewed for a second season in February 2025 and was filmed back-to-back with season 1.
The official synopsis of A Thousand Blows, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:
"Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe, best friends on the run from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London’s thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene. As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr, who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise."
It continues:
"Meanwhile the menacing and self-declared emperor of the East End boxing world, Sugar Goodson, determines to destroy Hezekiah whose ambitions to fight in the West End threatens everything he has built. What ensues is a battle of the old world against the new."
Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, and others star in A Thousand Blows
1) Malachi Kirby as Hezekiah Moscow
Malachi Kirby plays Hezekiah Moscow, a Jamaican man who arrives in London in the 1880s in search of a better life. Under the guidance of his close friend, Alec Munroe, he becomes a famous bare-knuckle boxer, in the criminal underbelly of London.
Malachi is a British actor who earned widespread acclaim for his performance as the Gambian slave Kunta Kinte in the American miniseries Roots in 2016.
He also played the leading roles of Michael Garwick in the dystopian series Curfew in 2019 and Oliver Harris in the financial thriller Devils in 2020. Moreover, he had an eight-episode arc on the sopa opera, EastEnders.
In October 2016, he starred in the anthology series Black Mirror in an episode from season 3 titled Men Against Fire. He appeared in Steve McQueen's film Small Axe: Mangrove, based on the plight of West Indian immigrants living in London, in 2020.
Malachi won the BAFTA Award for his role as the racial justice advocate Darcus Howe in the series.
Among his notable film credits are Boiling Point, The Last Showing, Fallen, Wicked Little Letters, and Kajaki.
2) Stephen Graham as Henry Sugar Goodson
Stephen Graham plays the menacing bare-knuckle boxer Henry 'Sugar' Goodson from London's East End. He finds Hezekiah a worthy opponent in the boxing ring, but sets out to destroy his career out of jealousy, in part, due to his unrequited feelings for Mary, who chooses to be with Hezekiah.
Graham rose to prominence with his role as Andrew 'Combo' Gascoigne in the coming-of-age drama This Is England in 2006.
He has given memorable performances in Gangs of New York, Boiling Point, The Irishman, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Rocketman, Pirates of the Caribbean series (2011-2017), and the Venom series (2021-2024).
On television, the British actor has played the gangster Al Capone in HBO's Boardwalk Empire, Elias Mannix in Netflix's sci-fi thriller Bodies, Eric McNally in BBC One's drama series Time, DI Roy Carver in the procedural drama Code 404, and Hayden Stagg in Netflix's Peaky Blinders.
3) Erin Doherty as Mary Carr
Erin Doherty plays Mary Carr, leader of the all-female crime syndicate Forty Elephants in A Thousand Blows. She steals the expensive gifts presented by Queen Victoria to the visiting Chinese delegation with help from Mr. Lao and Hezekiah.
After falling in love with Hezekiah, the two decide to leave for America, but she is abandoned at the last minute due to her role in the murder of Hezekiah's best friend, Alec.
The award-winning actress made her film debut in the historical drama Firebrand in 2023 and went on to star in the psychological thriller Reawakening the following year in 2024.
Her breakout role was playing Princess Anne in Netflix's The Crown alongside Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Josh O'Connor, Helena Bonham Carter, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, etc. She also had guest roles in shows like Call the Midwife and Unprecedented.
4) Francis Lovehall as Alec Munroe
Francis Lovehall plays Hezekiah's best friend, Alec Munroe, in the Hulu series. He is stabbed to death by the Elephant Boys, who mistake him for Hezekiah.
The Jamaican actor starred in Steve McQueen's Small Axe: Lovers Rock in 2020 and in Kenneth Branagh's adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel Death on the Nile in 2022. He has also acted in the limited series Masters of the Air, His Dark Materials, and the Apple TV+ series Criminal Record.
5) Jason Tobin as Mr. Lao
Jason Tobin plays the Chinese immigrant Mr. Lao, who houses Hezekiah and Alec at his inn. He joins Mary's heist by pretending to be a translator and ends up killing a member of the Chinese delegation for being responsible in his family's death back home in China.
Lao is arrested, but Mary helps him escape from prison and sends him away to Liverpool to start a new life.
Jason has worked with the director Justin Lin in films like The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Better Luck Tomorrow, and F9.
He won the 'Best Actor' award at the 2013 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival for his role as Eddy Tsai in Stanley Yung's film Chink. In 2023, he starred in Netflix's supernatural thriller, Fistful of Vengeance.
Prior to A Thousand Blows, he appeared as Young Jun in the martial arts series Warriors from 2019 to 2023.
Other supporting cast members of A Thousand Blows
- James Nelson-Joyce as Treacle Goodson
- Jemma Carlton as Belle Downer
- Ziggy Heath as Peggy Bettinson
- Morgan Hilaire as Esme Long
- Darci Shaw as Alice Diamond
- Daniel Mays as William Punch Lewis
- Will Bagnall as Thomas Goodson
- Jerome Wright as MC (West London)
- Elliot Warren as Sharkey Devenish
- Stanley Morgan as Prince Albert Victor
- Elsie Evans as Rose Goodson
- Ned Dennehy as Bull Jeremy
- Elliot Cable as Dickie Summerville
- Eddie Toll as Saul Woolfe
- Albina Bulatova as Maid
- Ben Deery as Mr. Ashby
- James Fisher as John Budgen
- Tom Andrews as Lord Queensberry
- Ella Lily Hyland as Marianne Goodson
- Billy Clements as Eugene
- Prince Marfo as Boxing Guest
- Angus Castle-Doughty as Morten Frewen
- Christian Contreras as Jerry Knox
- Guy Robbins as Special Officer
- Ian Donnelly as Worker
- Shane Noone as Inn Keeper
- Adam Nagaitis as Lord Lonsdale
- Maeve Dermody as Lady Grace Lonsdale
- Fergus Craig as Mr. Percival
- Russell Balogh as Cartwright
- Olly Lloyd as Arcadius Montclair
- Andy Apollo as George Linton
- Robert Jarvis as Cartwright's second
- Chike Chan as Lo Feng Luh
- Anil Desai as Pastor Albert Mohamet
- Kim Durham as Thomas Carlyle
- Mace Phoenix as Page Boy
- Martin Sims as Crown Jeweller
- Nathan Hubble as Buster Williams
- Doren John Farmer as Robert Pusey
- Jonathan Bourne as Comique Performer
- Tom Cavendish as Tba
- Ben Tiramani as Barney Grantham
- Tom Crowley Ellis as Ben Grant-Woolley
- Dawn Buckland as Dance Trio #1
- Katrina Dix as Dance Trio #2
- Stacey Ghent as Dance Trio #3
- Ruaridh Mollica as Nicolas Graften
- Alfredo Tavares as James Eade Corner Man
- Seth Somers as Quentin Ashmore
- Oliver Sinclair as Police Officer
