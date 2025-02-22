Mindy Kaling's new Netflix comedy lands in trouble way ahead of its release

Mindy Kaling's upcoming Netflix comedy series Running Point has encountered legal challenges prior to its scheduled release on February 27, 2025. Pepperdine University has filed a lawsuit against the streaming platform and the studio, Netflix and Warner Bros, alleging trademark infringement related to its depiction of a fictional basketball team.

The show is co-created by Mindy Kaling, along with Elaine Ko, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen. None of them have been named in the lawsuit. Kate Hudson stars in the show as a fictional NBA team owner in Los Angeles. The story is loosely based on the real-life owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers Jeanie Buss, who serves as an executive producer.

The basis of the lawsuit filed by the university in Malibu was the name and branding of the fictional basketball team, Waves, which mirrored their own. According to a press release, the lawsuit seeking an injunction has been filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California.

What does the lawsuit against Mindy Kaling’s show entail?

Pepperdine University claimed in its lawsuit that Running Point, co-created by Mindy Kaling, features a basketball whose name, logo, and color scheme of blue, orange, and white are the same as their athletic teams. They felt that the resemblances were too significant to be coincidental and could lead to public confusion.

The show further focused on the number 37 in its marketing, which was significant to the university as it represents its founding year, 1937. The lawsuit further claims that the show explores themes that include explicit content, substance use, nudity, and profanity. This makes the Christian educational institution more apprehensive about being associated with it.

Sean Burnett, Pepperdine University senior vice president and chief marketing officer, stated on the subject:

“Without our permission, Netflix continues to promote Running Point, a new series that has misappropriated our trademarked name, the Waves, our colors, blue and orange, our hometown of Los Angeles, and even the year we were founded as an institution.”

“Given this flagrant disregard for our intellectual property and the damage to our institutional identity, together with Netflix’s and Warner Bros.’ continued refusal to resolve Pepperdine’s concerns, we believe it necessary to seek court intervention,” he added.

Status of Pepperdine University’s lawsuit against Running Point

Pepperdine University seeks an injunction to prevent Mindy Kaling’s show from moving forward using its trademarks. The institution further demands compensation for the alleged harm caused to its brand as a result of misappropriation and infringement.

As of publication, representatives for Netflix, Warner Bros, and Mindy Kaling have not publicly responded to the lawsuit. The outcome of this legal dispute remains to be seen as the series is set to be released in 5 days on February 27.

