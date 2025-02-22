8 shows to watch if you liked 'Valeria'

Valeria is a Spanish comedy-drama TV series created by María López Castaño for Netflix, inspired by Elísabet Benavent's novel series En los zapatos de Valeria. The cast includes Diana Gómez, Silma López, Paula Malia, Teresa Riott, Maxi Iglesias, and Ibrahim Al Shami.

The first season debuted in May 2020, followed by the second in August 2021. Netflix released season 3 in June 2023 and season 4 in February 2025.

Valeria, a writer, struggles at work and in marriage. Luckily, her three best friends—Carmen, Lola, and Nerea—are also by her side as she embarks on her own journey. Togehter, they go through a roller coaster of feelings such as love, friendship, jealousy, infidelity, heartbreak, secrets, work failures, anxiety, and hopes for the future.

If viewers loved watching Valeria for its narrative of friendship, career struggles, love, and personal growth, then watch these eight other shows similar to it.

Disclaimer: The list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Emily in Paris, and 7 other shows to watch if you liked Valeria

1) The Hook Up Plan (4 seasons)

Jules in lesson with Elsa's friends (Image via Netflix)

The Plan Coeur, or Hook Up Plan, is a Netflix original French comedy and the second French production of Netflix after Marseille.

Elsa, a nearly 30-year-old woman, feels stuck in a monotonous job and still hasn't moved on from her ex-boyfriend, even two years after their breakup. Hoping to boost her confidence and end her romantic dry spell, her well-meaning friends secretly hire a male escort to date her, believing it will help her rediscover love.

Unaware that her new boyfriend, Jules, is the escort her friends hired, Elsa falls for him. As the truth nears exposure, tensions rise, friendships strain, and she questions love, trust, and her path to happiness.

Like Valeria, this French comedy-drama is also about a woman stuck in a rut and aided by her caring friends as she re-evaluates life, love, and self-worth.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Emily in Paris (4 seasons)

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris (Image via Instagram/@emilyinparis)

Emily in Paris is a romantic comedy-drama by Darren Star, starring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, a Chicago marketing executive who relocates to Paris for a job at a prestigious firm.

Tasked with bringing an American perspective and boosting social media, she tackles workplace challenges, cultural clashes, and self-discovery in the City of Light. The cast includes Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, and more.

As Emily adapts to Parisian life, she navigates cultural challenges, love, and friendships. Her blunt attitude creates workplace tensions, but she stays determined to succeed.

Like Valeria, the show is about a young woman adapting to change, surviving in the professional world, and finding love while transitioning to a new lifestyle.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Younger (7 seasons)

The cast of Younger (Image via Prime Video)

Younger is an American sitcom television series written by Darren Star, inspired by Pamela Redmond Satran's 2005 novel of the same title. Before season 5 aired, it was renewed for season 6, premiering on June 12, 2019. TV Land confirmed season 7 in July, its longest-running original series.

The show, which is based in New York City, follows Liza Miller, a 40-year-old woman who has just endured a difficult divorce. With her teenage daughter overseas studying, Liza struggles to get back into the cutthroat publishing industry, where youth is valued over experience.

When she encounters Josh, a 26-year-old tattoo artist, she fantasizes about being a 20-something to work at Empirical Press for the formidable Diana Trout and bond with driven co-worker Kelsey Peters. However, double life isn't easy as her old and new worlds begin to merge.

As Valeria creates a new life and faces professional issues, this show tracks a woman building a life and juggling friendship, love, and career.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

4) Sex and the City (6 seasons)

The four close friends in Sex and the City (Image via HBO)

Sex and the City is an American romantic comedy-drama television series developed by Darren Star, inspired by Candace Bushnell's newspaper column and 1996 novel. It aired from June 6, 1998, to February 22, 2004, for six seasons and 94 episodes.

The show is centered around four friends who live in New York City and balance love, work, and life: Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), a journalist; Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), a PR executive; Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), an art dealer; and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), an attorney. The show discusses relationships, friendship, and contemporary femininity.

Four years later, Carrie is with Big, Samantha is committed to Smith after beating cancer, Charlotte thrives on Park Avenue, and Miranda juggles marriage and motherhood in Brooklyn.

Like Valeria, this series follows four close friends who deal with work, romance, and personal growth while keeping their friendship strong.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

5) Hart of Dixie (4 seasons)

Rachel Bison as Dr. Zoe Hart in Hart of Dixie (Image via Apple TV+)

Hart of Dixie is a comedy-drama television series created by Leila Gerstein. Rachel Bilson stars as Dr. Zoe Hart, a New York City physician whose dream of heart surgery is shattered. In transition, she accepts an offer to work in a small Gulf Coast town.

Zoe arrives to find the man has passed, leaving his practice share behind—unsettling her new partner. Facing culture shock and resistance, she perseveres, discovering friendship, love, and a new side of herself.

Like Valeria, this series is about a woman transitioning, discovering new things, creating close relationships, and figuring out what she wants.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) The Bold Type (5 seasons)

Jane and Kat in The Bold Type (Image via Prime Video)

The Bold Type is an American comedy-drama television series produced by Universal Television for Freeform. Inspired by former Cosmopolitan editor Joanna Coles, this series follows three millennial women working at the fictional Scarlet magazine in NYC.

The show, which is shot in Toronto, Montreal, and NYC, provides a glimpse behind the scenes of the action-packed business of magazine publishing.

The women of Scarlet stand by each other as they face the complexities of work, relationships, and self-growth. As they chase their ambitions, they redefine boldness and empower one another.

Like Valeria, this series revolves around the highs and lows of friendships, workplace challenges, and personal objectives as three women strive to meet their ambitions.

Where to watch: Hulu, Prime Video

7) Jane the Virgin (5 seasons)

Justin Baldoni and Gina Rodriguez in Jane the Virgin (Image via Instagram/@cwjanethevirgin)

Jane the Virgin is a satirical romantic comedy-drama created by Jennie Snyder Urman, starring Gina Rodriguez. Loosely based on the Venezuelan telenovela Juana la Virgen, it parodies telenovela clichés.

It follows a devout 23-year-old Latina who, despite vowing to stay a virgin until marriage, gets pregnant due to a medical mistake.

Raised by a single mother, Jane plans a stable future with her fiancé, a detective. However, when she learns the sperm donor is her wealthy boss, Rafael (Justin Baldoni), her life takes a telenovela-style turn, challenging her views on love, family, and destiny.

Valeria and Jane the Virgin mix comedy, romance, and self-discovery as their female protagonists set out on love, career choices, and unexpected twists.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

8) Call My Agent! (4 seasons)

The cast of Call My Agent! (Image via Netflix)

Call My Agent! (Dix pour cent) is a French comedy-drama series that premiered in 2015. The series is about talent agents representing A-list celebrities, with real French stars portraying themselves.

When the ASK founder passes away, four agents are left to continue and tackle industry problems, egos clashing, and money issues. Every week features a different actor's challenge as it examines the agents' work and personal demons.

Like Valeria, this French drama mixes professional problems with personal despair, giving a wry but sympathetic view of the talent-management business.

Where to watch: Netflix

Viewers can watch all four seasons of Valeria on Netflix.

