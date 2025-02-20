Is The Gorge based on a video game? Plot origins of the Apple TV+ film revealed

Apple TV+'s The Gorge presents a compelling, high-action plot line about two elite snipers sent to opposite sides of a mysterious gorge. The movie made a Valentine's Day premiere on the streamer on February 14, 2025, starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy.

It's a mash-up tale of romance and mystery, set in a wintery and desolate wilderness, a setting common in horror video games. But no, The Gorge is not based on a video game. However, while it's an original idea, the movie is inspired by two notable horror video games, according to director Scott Derrickson.

Zach Dean wrote the script for the survival action thriller, which also stars Sigourney Weaver, Samantha Coughlan, József Tálos, and Sope Dirisu.

Two horror video games inspired the story of The Gorge

During an interview with GamesRadar+, published on February 11, 2025, director Scott Derrickson said that his new horror action film is partly inspired by horror video games. He said that both Silent Hill and Until Dawn have inspired the gunplay action in The Gorge.

When he was asked if it was intentional to create the movie with the same aesthetic as those two video games, Derrickson said:

"I love those games, and I do think that gaming has sort of set the bar for gunplay action, especially if you're really with a single character or two characters, you kind of can't beat it."

However, he said that there is a fine line between creating an all-action type of movie and something that has romance in the storyline. Derrickson added that the challenge was utilizing the "straight, chaotic stimulus of gaming-type action" inspired by video games while trying to "keep the romance alive."

The director also stood by the idea of creating the movie as original as can be, saying that he doesn't want to keep seeing similar films or versions of the same movies. He also said that making the film for Apple TV+ brought more freedom in making something different because there wasn't any "box office pressure."

What is The Gorge all about?

Apple TV+'s latest horror action thriller is about two contract killers, Drasa (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Levi (Miles Teller), who were assigned a classified job to become the pseudo guards on opposite sides of a mysterious gorge. Their task is simple—protect the gorge as well as the people from an unknown evil at all costs. However, there's a twist in their already dangerous guard duty—they are forbidden to interact with each other.

Read more: The Gorge complete soundtrack

But with creative note exchanges, Drasa and Levi form a bond just as an ominous threat arrives. Their fate and that of humanity are threatened, forcing them to work together to save the world.

Here's the official synopsis from Apple TV+:

"Two highly trained operatives grow close from a distance after being sent to guard opposite sites of a mysterious gorge. When an evil below emerges, they must work together to survive what lies within."

It promises a blend of action, mystery, and a touch of romantic and emotional connection. Besides Teller and Taylor-Joy, Sigourney Weaver also stars as Bartholomew, Sope Dirisu as J.D., William Houston as Erikas, James Marlowe as Bradford Shaw, and József Tálos as Woody.

Aside from starring in the film, Miles Teller also serves as an executive producer along with Korey Budd, Marc Evans, and more.

The Gorge is now streaming on Apple TV+.

