The Gorge: Full list of cast in the Apple TV+ film

On Friday, director Scott Derrickson made a comeback with a brand-new feature called The Gorge on Apple TV+. This time, the director abandons his full-fledged horror roots to give them an action movie that is science fiction with a horror twist. The movie centers on two secret agents who are exploring a gorge when a mysterious object appears. They have to cooperate to defeat it.

Derrickson's The Gorge on Apple TV+ boasts a cast filled with many talented stars namely, actor Miles Teller and star Anya Taylor-Joy, who lead the film with Sigourney Weaver. While it's not the biggest cast, there is still enough star power here that will pull fans towards watching the movie.

Cast of The Gorge explored

Miles Teller as Levi Kane

Miles Teller in The Gorge (Image via Apple TV+)

Actor Miles Teller portrays the role of Levi Kane in Apple TV+'s The Gorge. Teller has previously worked in films like Top Gun: Maverick, Whiplash, War Dogs, and more, and this time he collaborates with director Scott Derrickson for this feature.

In the film, Levi Kane is an American sniper who is asked by his nation to guard the Western Tower that overlooks a Gorge without knowing what is underneath it.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Drasa

Anya Taylor-Joy as Drasa (Image via Apple TV+)

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy also joins Miles Teller in The Gorge. Taylor-Joy has worked in films like The VVitch, The Northman, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and more.

Collaborating with Derrickson, she plays the role of Drasa in the film. She is a Lithuanian, working for Russia in the film, and is also asked by her nation to protect the other side of the the location and shoot anything that comes out of it.

Sigourney Weaver as Bartholomew

Sigourney Weaver as Bartholomew (Image via Apple TV+)

Horror legend Sigourney Weaver also joins the film. Famous for working on the Alien movies while also being a current part of James Cameron's Avatar movies, Weaver is one of the most acclaimed actresses of her time.

In the film, she portrays the role of Bartholomew.

Sope Dirisu as J.D.

Sope Dirisu stars in the film (Image via @gangsoflondon on Instagram)

In the film, actor Sope Dirisu joins the remaining stars.

Dirisu is a well-known British actor best known for his work in Sand Castle, Criminal, The Huntsman: Winter's War and Gangs of London.

In the film, he portrays the role of J.D. As of now, many details on his role aren't available.

Supporting cast of The Gorge explored

Here are the remaining actors who appear in the film as well:

William Houston as Erikas

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Black Ops Commander

James Marlowe as Bradford Shaw

Juliana Kurokawa as Airman

What is The Gorge about?

Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy in the film (Image via Apple TV+)

The film is a science-fiction action film that follows two snipers tasked with protecting a gorge. Here is the official synopsis:

"Two highly trained operatives grow close from a distance after being sent to guard opposite sides of a mysterious gorge. When an evil below emerges, they must work together to survive what lies within."

Fans can tune in to watch the film as it is streaming on Apple TV+ right now.

