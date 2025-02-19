Who does Anya Taylor-Joy play in The Gorge on Apple TV+? Character role explored

Anya Taylor-Joy has made a much-anticipated comeback to the sci-fi genre with The Gorge on Apple TV+. Last year, she graced screens as Furiosa in George Miller's post-apocalyptic action flick Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which fell short of expectations for some.

In The Gorge, Taylor-Joy plays the role of Drasa, one of the two guards hired to look over the gorge from her isolated watch tower. The character is as nuanced as some of the others the actress has portrayed in the past 12 years of her career.

Keep reading to find out how Drasa's character arc takes a significant turn after she begins interacting with Levi (Miles Teller), the guard looking over the gorge from the other side.

Exploring Anya Taylor-Joy's character as Drasa in The Gorge

Anya Taylor-Joy in The Gorge (Image via Apple TV+)

After a string of small roles in TV series, Anya Taylor-Joy's breakthrough role came with the 2015 horror movie, The Witch. Since then, she has appeared in numerous horror and thriller films, such as The Menu, Last Night in Soho, and Split.

Apple TV+'s The Gorge is yet another thriller film to join her portfolio. This time, however, it comes with a romantic twist.

Taylor-Joy appears as Drasa, a Lithuanian sniper employed by the Kremlin. Drasa is depicted as a solitary figure, who feels burdened by the guilt of her actions as a sniper. The only person she can confide in her feelings is her ailing father Erikas (William Houston), who is a former KGB agent. She is emotionally and physically isolated when she is stationed in the East tower to watch over the gorge.

Although Drasa and Levi have been strictly told to not interact, they begin communicating with handwritten messages. This soon evolves into other exchanges like long-distance chess matches, childish pranks, and flirting.

The connection Drasa feels with Levi leads to her transformation from a solitary operative to someone capable of vulnerability and affection. The evolution and personal growth she undergoes as a person become apparent through their collaborative efforts to survive the threats emerging from the gorge.

Who else stars in The Gorge?

The Gorge is one of those films that keeps the audience engaged with its premise alone. According to Apple's official website, the film has only two other members in the main cast besides Anya Taylor-Joy. These are:

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller plays Levi Kane, a former U.S. Marine and current private contractor guarding the West side of the gorge

Aliens star Sigourney Weaver plays Bartholomew, the enigmatic director of operations who assigns Levi to his covert mission

Other members of the cast include:

Mr. Malcolm's List star Sope Dirisu plays J.D., the sniper whom Levi replaces in the West tower.

Wednesday actor William Houston plays Erikas, Drasas' father who is battling cancer and shares a close bond with his daughter.

Production and direction

Scott Derrickson, who is well known for directing films like The Exorcism of Emily Rose and The Black Phone, directed the movie. Derrickson also directed the superhero movie, Doctor Strange. Fast X screenwriter Zach Dean penned the script for The Gorge.

Derrickson and Dean also served as producers, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, David Ellison, C. Robert Cargill, Sherryl Clark, Adam Kolbrenner, and Gregory Goodman. Miles Teller serves as an executive producer.

The Gorge is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

