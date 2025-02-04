Miles Teller claims wife Keleigh won't be cheering for Chiefs with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl unlike last year

Hollywood star Miles Teller's wife Keleigh won't be accompanying Taylor Swift in the upcoming Super Bowl, unlike last year when they cheered together for the Kansas City Chiefs. It was the "Top Gun" actor who revealed his plans to support the Philadelphia Eagles with his wife at Caesars Superdome.

On Tuesday, PEOPLE released an exclusive interview with Teller, where he opened up about supporting the Eagles.

"Thankfully, when I was at the Chiefs' last Super Bowl, they weren't playing the Eagles," Teller said. "I'm going to be in a sea of green. She's a diehard Birds fan. But no, she's an Eagles fan, baby. She might be a Southern California girl, but you marry into Philadelphia sports and that is it."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

There have been speculations that Swift might be planning a surprise performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes recently addressed the rumors.

Patrick Mahomes came clean about possibility of Taylor Swift’s 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance

Patrick Mahomes interacted with the media at the 2025 Super Bowl opening night in New Orleans on Monday, answering a variety of questions, including some related to Taylor Swift. Mahomes was asked to shed light on the possibility of Swift performing at the halftime show.

"As long as Trav (Kelce) is playing and we're in the Super Bowl, it's going to be hard for her to do the halftime show," Mahomes said. "So hopefully Trav keeps playing and we keep making it to the Super Bowl."

During the same media conference, Travis Kelce shared his reaction to Swift winning Grammy awards for her album "Midnights."

"She's unbelievable," Kelce said. "She's rewriting the history books herself. I told her I'll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware, too."

Expand Tweet

Besides Kelce, NFL reporter Erin Andrews also praised Swift on Monday, while revealing that her song "The Man" is her "mantra" for life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.