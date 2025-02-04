Patrick Mahomes makes feelings known on Taylor Swift's Super Bowl halftime show in future

Pop icon Taylor Swift's association with the NFL commenced in 2023 after she began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The two initially kept their relationship under wraps but her frequent visits to Arrowhead Stadium and other arenas to watch the Chiefs in action made it all clear.

Swift and Kelce went public soon after and she has been in the stands for almost every home game Kansas City has played this season. She will likely attend her second Super Bowl this Sunday in New Orleans after seeing her boyfriend hoist the Lombardi Trophy last year at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

While the 14-time Grammy Award winner will likely attend Super Bowl 59 as a spectator, some wondered whether she'd perform as a surprise guest at the halftime show with Kendrick Lamar. The duo does have a smash hit song together called "Bad Blood," released in 2015.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During his Q&A session on Super Bowl Opening Night, one reporter asked quarterback Patrick Mahomes whether Swift was in contention as a surprise guest performer at the halftime show or whether she'd headline the marquee event at some point in the future. He responded:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"As long as Travis playing and we're in the Super Bowl, it should be hard for her to do the halftime show. So hopefully Trav keeps playing and we keep making it to the Super Bowl." [From 0:25]

Why has Taylor Swift never performed in the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest music artists in America and on the planet, which makes it a bit perplexing that she has never performed at the Super Bowl halftime show. Fellow pop icons like Rihanna, Beyonce, Shakira, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez have graced the stage.

For years, there was speculation that her long-time association with Coca-Cola, which commenced in 2013, prevented her from performing at the event, which was sponsored by Pepsi from 2013 to 2022. When Apple Music penned a deal with the NFL to take over as the title sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show, they reportedly approached Swift to be the headliner in 2023.

However, she turned down the opportunity as she was busy re-releasing her first six albums and preparing for the Eras Tour. However, Swift had no association with the NFL back then. Things have changed since she began dating Kelce, and perhaps the idea of her performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in the near future is back on the table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.