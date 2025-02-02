"She's unbelievable": When Travis Kelce heaped praise on girlfriend Taylor Swift after global icon's Grammy win

Travis Kelce was proud after Taylor Swift won a Grammy in 2024 ahead of his Super Bowl LVIII win against the San Francisco 49ers. Just like this year, the veteran tight end couldn't make it to the ceremony where Swift became the artist with the most Grammy wins for Album of the Year.

Swift won the award for "Midnights," marking her fourth win in this category. She previously received the honor for "Fearless" in 2010, "1989" in 2016 and "Folklore" in 2021.

Upon earning this award, Kelce had nothing but good things to say about her.

"She's unbelievable," Kelce said in Feb. 2024. "She's rewriting the history books herself. I told her I'll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware, too."

She was nominated in six categories but ultimately took home two awards, the Album of the Year and the Best Pop Vocal Album. Swift is nominated in six categories again this year, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Fortnight" with Post Malone and Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for "The Tortured Poets Department."

Kelce and Swift could make history together this year, as the singer could win a back-to-back Album of the Year award, and the player would get his second consecutive Vince Lombardi Trophy since starting a relationship with her and the third consecutive title, which hasn't been done in the Super Bowl era.

Is Travis Kelce attending the 67th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony?

Like last season, Travis Kelce won't be able to attend the ceremony with Taylor Swift due to his commitments with the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL.

The team is preparing to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game next Sunday, and Kelce will miss the ceremony due to travel and practice commitments.

