The Gorge soundtrack: A definitive guide to every song in the movie

The Gorge premiered globally on Apple TV+ on February 14, 2025, following its world premiere at AMC Theatres at The Grove in Los Angeles. Apple Original Films hosted the event, attended by actors Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy, along with director Scott Derrickson, screenwriter Zach Dean, and key producers.

Ad

Teller portrays Levi, an American sniper, while Taylor-Joy plays Drasa, a Lithuanian sniper. Their duty forbids interaction, but they develop a romantic connection despite the rules.

The soundtrack of the film plays an integral role in shaping its atmosphere. The score, composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross known for the social network music, enhances key moments throughout the 127-minute runtime. In addition to the original compositions, the film features nine credited tracks for various sequences.

Ad

Trending

This article provides a detailed breakdown of every song and background score featured in The Gorge, exploring its significance within the film.

Every song in The Gorge

Ad

The Gorge features a mix of original compositions and curated songs that play a role in key moments throughout the film. Below is a breakdown of every song featured in the movie, along with the moments in which they appear.

Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: Prelude – Performed by Jeff Taylor

Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: Prelude – Performed by Martynas Levickis

Ilgiausių Metų (Traditional) – Drasa sings this while lighting a candle at 00:29:00

Blitzkrieg Bop by Ramones – Played during Drasa’s birthday celebration at 00:32:00

Silent Night – Performed by Anya Taylor-Joy as Drasa plays the piano at 00:42:00

O Come All Ye Faithful – Performed by Twisted Sister during a bonding moment between Drasa and Levi at 00:44:00

Spitting Off the Edge of the World by Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius – Played as Drasa and Levi dance at 00:59:00

All Along the Watchtower by Devlin – Featured during a sequence where Levi and Drasa plan against Bartholomew at 01:51:00

I Feel Love (Every Million Miles) by The Dead Weather – Scored the final scene and end credits at 01:58:00

Ad

What is The Gorge all about?

Ad

The official synopsis for the movie on IMDb reads:

"Two highly-trained operatives become close after being sent to protect opposite sides of a mysterious gorge. When an evil emerges, they must work together to survive what lies within."

The movie follows Levi, played by Miles Teller, and Drasa, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, two elite snipers from rival world powers assigned to guard a massive gorge in an undisclosed location. Their mission is not to protect the area from intruders but to prevent anything from escaping.

Ad

Levi’s predecessor warns him that the gorge may be a gateway to Hell, with creatures called Hollow Men emerging from within. Armed with explosives and heavy artillery, Levi and Drasa are tasked with eliminating these threats.

Despite the dangers, Levi and Drasa develop a connection. Levi is disciplined and methodical, while Drasa is unpredictable and energetic. Their dynamic shifts from rivalry to romance as they bond across the chasm. As the film progresses, their relationship and mission collide, pushing them to face the truth about the gorge and their survival. The movie blends elements of horror, action, sci-fi, and romance.

Ad

Where to watch The Gorge?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Gorge is available exclusively on Apple TV+ and cannot be purchased or rented on other platforms. Apple TV+ offers a seven-day free trial for new users, after which a subscription is required. In the United States, the monthly subscription costs $9.99.

Pricing varies internationally, with the United Kingdom at £8.99 per month, Canada at CAD 12.99, Australia at AUD 12.99, and European Union countries at €9.99. Users can check their regional pricing directly on the Apple TV+ website for the most up-to-date rates.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback