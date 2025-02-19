The Gorge ending explained: Does Levi make it out alive?

The Gorge is a sci-fi horror thriller film directed by Scott Derrickson from a script by Zach Dean. It was released on Apple TV on February 14, 2025.

Ad

The film is about two elite snipers working on a contract for a mysterious Dark Lake organization. As the snipers try to unravel the mystery, they fall in love until an unknown danger and a betrayal separate them. However, as the film comes to its conclusion, Levi is revealed to have made it out of the dark forest.

The film, produced by Apple Studios, Skydance Media, and Crooked Highway, stars Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Sigourney Weaver in prominent roles.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the film.

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Drasa and Levi are stationed on the opposite sides of The Gorge

Ad

The film begins with Drasa, a sniper played by Anya Taylor-Joy, taking out a Belarusian oligarch. Her work often made her question morality, as her targets often had families.

Then, we are introduced to Miles Teller's Levi, an elite military marksman haunted by the past through frequent nightmares. He was deemed unfit for service by the military psychiatrist and now took private contracts. He is recruited by a woman called Agent Bartholomew, played by Sigourney Weaver, to a secret assignment.

Ad

Sometime later, he was taken to a restricted zone in an undisclosed location where he was to spend one year. Upon arrival, he was greeted by Jasper, the previous soldier stationed there. He shared that even after a year, he was unsure of what exactly the mission was, but he informed Levi that there were mysterious creatures in the gorge called the hollow men.

On the opposite side of the gorge stood an identical outpost that belonged to the Eastern Block, but the slope between them was bristling with mines and various traps. Levi noticed that Drasa was stationed at the other outpost.

Ad

The Gorge is home to mutated humans called Hollow Men

Ad

Jasper was taken out of the mountains by a helicopter, but as he climbed up, he was shot by a soldier, who then immediately reported to Agent Bartholomew.

On the outposts, Levi and Drasa began communicating with each other through placards after spending a few months in isolation. They bonded without words through shooting competitions, snowman building, chess, and music. Levi visited Drasa's post through a cable wire, but on his way back, the wire broke, and he fell into a deep hole.

Ad

To save him, Drasa jumped with the help of a parachute, and after struggling through the strong currents of a hidden river, she found Levi struggling through a mutated tree. Together, they fought off dozens of hollow men and other mysterious creatures and found that a secret coalition between the Eastern and Western powers was made during World War II.

Near the end of the war, a biochemical experiment went wrong due to an earthquake, and the resulting chemical contamination fused human DNA with plants, animals, and insects, turning people into the creatures that Drasa and Levi were fighting.

Ad

Levi and Drasa reunite in France

Ad

The pair found a room with modern pieces of equipment and computers, through which it is revealed that their true employer is Dark Lake, a powerful private company. Levi also found a program called Straydog in one of the files. Straydog was the name for a thermo bomb that should have destroyed the gorge but was damaged in the earthquake.

Drasa was taken by a horse-riding hollow man, but she fought him until Levi arrived and burned him. They found a functional jeep and managed to climb up to Levi's outpost.

Ad

However, Bartholomew was secretly watching him through a video feed and had ordered a helicopter to take them out. Levi and Drasa escaped and opened fire toward the mines, triggering a chain reaction that activated the Straydog program. Agent Bartholomew and her men were killed in the explosion, knocking Levi into the river.

Drasa waited for Levi for six days, but when he didn't show up, she left the gorge and settled somewhere in France. In the last scene of the film, we see Drasa working in a restaurant when, one day, she suddenly sees Levi sitting on a table. Levi explained that he was badly injured but was now ready to work in her kitchen.

Ad

It was revealed through a videotape that some people are more resilient to chemical exposure, and if no symptom is shown within five days, then the person is immune. As Levi and Drasa's reunion happened after several months, it can be assumed that they are immune and can begin a new life together.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Gorge and other films and TV shows on Apple TV as the year unfolds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback