5 movies to watch if you liked Apple TV’s Wolfs

Apple TV’s Wolfs brings back the on-screen duo of George Clooney and Brad Pitt, who worked their magic earlier in the Ocean's film trilogy. In this 2024 movie by Jon Watts, a Manhattan District Attorney panics when a young man ends up dead in her hotel room. She calls an unnamed fixer (Clooney) to help sort things out. Meanwhile, the hotel's mysterious owner also calls her own unnamed fixer (Pitt).

Both fixers have a tendency to work alone, and each is skeptical of the other's skillset. However, they are forced to work together to find a hasty solution to the problem at hand. In addition to the entertaining dynamic between its lead, Wolfs boasts a witty screenplay that has plenty of engaging action scenes.

Like Wolfs, there are other movies, mentioned on this list, that follow the pulse-pounding lives of "fixers" who are cunning, resourceful, and always prepared.

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

Norman, Michael Clayton, and four other movies like Wolfs that will give you the "fix" you need

1) The Fixer (1998)

Like Wolfs, this entertaining movie also focuses on a smart "fixer" (Image via Showtime Networks)

Like Clooney and Pitt in Wolfs, Jon Voight's character in this movie, Jack Killoran, also has a knack for solving serious problems for his clients. He is a lawyer by profession and is known for his ability to "fix" any situation.

As expected, his methods aren't necessarily by the book. His clients hold him in high regard but things change when he goes through a crisis of conscience after an accident.

The best thing about this movie is Jack Killoran's redemption arc. Even though it isn't easy for him to change his manipulative ways, he tries to do better for the sake of his family, especially his son.

Jon Voight shines in his role and it is interesting to see how his character rises against the corrupt clients who will do just about anything to bind him to his old life for their own benefit.

Where to watch: The Fixer directed by Charles Robert Carner is available for streaming on MUBI and Plex.

2) Michael Clayton (2007)

Like Wolfs, this movie also feature George Clooney in the lead (Image via Warner Bros)

Like Wolfs, this legal thriller also stars George Clooney as an expert "fixer." Marking Tony Gilroy's feature directorial debut, this movie received plenty of praise from critics. Clooney plays the titular character, Michael Clayton, a highly skilled lawyer who works for a prestigious New York City law firm. He tends to exploit loopholes for the benefit of his clients.

He is asked to smooth things over after the firm's lead litigator has a manic episode in the middle of a deposition for a case involving U-North, an agricultural products conglomerate.

As compared to Wolfs, this movie is slow-paced but it is still able to keep the audience captivated with a strong screenplay that makes them think. Clooney also does a great job of showcasing Michael's overwhelmed state of mind.

Where to watch: Michael Clayton can be streamed on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

3) Hail, Caesar! (2016)

The Coen brothers put forth an entertaining narrative that thrives on compelling performances by the cast (Image via Universal Pictures)

In Wolfs, it is obvious that "fixers" don't have it easy and the job comes with various challenges. The same theme can also be seen in Hail, Caesar! by Joel and Ethan Coen. Set in the 1950s, it stars Josh Brolin in the lead as Eddie Mannix, a Hollywood "fixer" who has to juggle multiple issues at Capitol Pictures, including the kidnapping of a movie star.

In addition to Brolin, Hail, Caesar! also stars George Clooney, Ralph Fiennes, Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, and more. This is the kind of movie that will transport viewers to the past with its elaborate, detailed sets and striking costumes. It also hints at several great films of the 50s that fans of the period will be able to pick up on.

The clever and engaging narrative with its subtle humor will certainly appeal to fans of the Coen brothers.

Where to watch: Hail, Caesar! is available on Netflix and Prime Video.

4) Norman (2016)

Like Clooney and Pitt in Wolfs, Gere's character in this movie also finds a way out of sticky situations (Image via Sony Pictures)

By staying out of the limelight, the central characters in Wolfs minimize the risks for themselves. After all, unwanted attention can have consequences, something that is well understood by the protagonist of Norman.

Directed by Joseph Cedar, this political drama stars Richard Gere in the lead. He plays Norman Oppenheimer, a small-time "fixer" from New York City who is involved with many politicians and power brokers. But when he associates with the new Prime Minister of Israel, he becomes embroiled in a huge scandal.

Gere carries the narrative effortlessly by creating a charismatic lead protagonist who the audience will want to know more about. Even when he finds himself in a tough spot, Norman is able to use his wits to find a solution which makes him an excellent "fixer" in every way. The compelling narrative is complemented by a memorable score that adds to the viewing experience.

Where to watch: Norman is available on Netflix, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

5) Blacklight (2022)

Fans of Wolfs wouldn't want to miss out on this action-packed thriller (Image via Briarcliff Entertainment)

Wolfs makes it clear that in the world of "fixers", no day is dull. That is especially true for the lead character in Blacklight by Mark Williams. Liam Neeson plays Travis Block, a Vietnam War veteran, who is working as an FBI fixer. Travis is no stranger to tough situations but things start getting especially complicated when he becomes involved in a government conspiracy.

Neeson has made a name for himself playing complex characters and he certainly doesn't disappoint in this movie either. His commanding stage presence and impeccable dialogue delivery really allow the audience to become invested in his character.

Even though the premise can get a bit predictable at times, Blacklight, like Wolfs, has plenty of entertaining moments and impressive action scenes that will keep the audience hooked till the very end.

Where to watch: Blacklist can be streamed on Prime Video and Netflix.

Viewers who enjoyed watching Wolfs should add these engaging titles to their watchlist as they also boast intelligent "fixers" who are always prepared to handle the toughest of problems.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback