Is the Apple TV+ film Wolfs 2 starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt cancelled? Explained

Wolfs 2, the planned sequel to Brad Pitt and George Clooney's action-comedy film Wolfs, is canceled as per the film's director, Jon Watts. Watts, who has previously directed the Spider-Man reboots starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, was signed on by Apple Original Films to write, produce, and direct the sequel, as reported by Deadline on August 7, 2024.

However, the director recently confirmed that Wolfs 2 is no longer in the works, during an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub on November 22, 2024. He made the revelation while promoting his upcoming Star Wars series Skeleton Crew on Disney+. While speaking about his next directorial venture, Watts told Collider:

"I don’t know what I’m directing next, and I don’t think there’s going to be a Wolfs sequel."

Moreover, it must be noted that Apple has not issued any statement regarding the same as of this writing.

Everything to know about Wolfs 2's cancellation

Wolfs 2 was canceled in November 2024 (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

News of Wolfs 2's cancellation comes less than four months after Apple signed a deal with Watts to work on the film's sequel. Brad Pitt and George Clooney were also confirmed to reprise their roles for the film's second installment.

Apple had also decided to change the film's original release plans at the same time that the sequel was announced, in August 2024. Initially, Wolfs was set for a wide theatrical run on September 20, 2024, but the film was later given a limited theatrical release for just one week, before it headed to Apple TV+ on September 27, 2024.

The change was allegedly in response to Apple Original Films like Argylle and Killers of the Flower Moon not performing well at the box office during their full theatrical runs.

Further, in October 2024, just one week after its online release, Apple revealed that Wolfs had become the most-viewed film in the streaming platform's history. Matt Dentler, the head of Features at Apple Original Films, released the following statement regarding the film, as reported by Deadline:

"Wolfs is the kind of big event movie that makes Apple TV+ such an exceptional home for the best in entertainment. With George and Brad’s remarkable and engaging chemistry under Jon Watts’ extraordinary direction, 'Wolfs' blends all the great elements of comedy, action and drama into a hugely entertaining movie that will leave audiences ready for what’s next."

He continued:

"Releasing the movie to theaters before making it widely available to Apple TV+ customers brings the best of both worlds to audiences, and we’re excited to see fans embrace the movie as we start working with Jon on the sequel."

What is the story of Wolfs?

In Wolfs, Clooney and Pitt play professional fixers forced to work together to dispose of the dead body of a young boy, who turns out to be alive. The sequence of events taking place over one night leads the two men to become the intended targets of a ploy involving numerous drug cartels.

Moreover, Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, Richard Kind, and Zlatko Burić round out the film's supporting cast. Wolfs is produced by George Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures, in partnership with Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

Interested viewers can stream Wolfs on Apple TV+.

