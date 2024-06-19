Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 racing movie: Everything to know

Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 racing movie is finally expected to come out in the summer of 2025. It is all thanks to a collaboration between Apple Original Films and Warner Bros. The Brad Pitt movie features a great cast and the team behind Top Gun: Maverick. Thus, it's sure to be an exciting movie-going experience with a big theatrical release and IMAX showings.

In the movie, Pitt plays a retired driver who decides to return to racing, teaming up with newcomer Damson Idris at the made-up APXGP team. The film was a joint effort with all 10 Formula 1 teams, the FIA, and race organizers to capture the fast-paced world of motorsports realistically.

The yet-untitled Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 racing movie wants to give viewers a taste of the excitement and intensity of Formula 1 by capturing real Grand Prix events and showcasing the skill and competitiveness of the drivers.

Release date and where to watch Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 racing movie?

If you're stoked to catch Brad Pitt back in action on the racetrack, make sure to save the date for June 27, 2025, in North America and on June 25, 2025, for international release. Not only will it be showing in regular theaters, but you can also check it out in IMAX for an immersive experience that brings the thrill of Formula 1 racing to the big screen.

Brad Pitt's most recent film was The Lost City (2022), a fun action-adventure comedy that also featured Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe. Now, Apple, which is known for working closely with other studios for movie releases has partnered with Warner Bros. to distribute the film.

The collaboration comes after successful projects like Killers of the Flower Moon with Paramount and Napoleon with Sony. The agreement with Warner Bros. guarantees a long period for the movie to be shown in theaters, giving fans plenty of time to watch it on the big screen before it might become available on streaming services.

The cast and crew of Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 racing movie

Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 racing movie has an ensemble cast, with Brad Pitt playing a former Formula 1 driver who comes back to racing. He's joined by Damson Idris as his teammate on the APXGP team, along with other talented actors like Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

Joseph Kosinski, who worked on Top Gun: Maverick, is teaming up again with producer Jerry Bruckheimer for Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 racing movie. Their last project together was a hit, and they're looking to bring that same exciting vibe to Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 racing movie.

Kosinski said on a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz:

"It’s definitely taking everything I learned on ‘Top Gun’ and now applying it to the world of Formula One. (...) I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve been able to capture shooting at the Grand Prix."

Some other folks helping out with the production are Chad Oman from Jerry Bruckheimer Films, and Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B Entertainment. And to make sure the racing scenes are legit, Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 World Champion, is also producing through his Dawn Apollo Films company.

Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 racing movie was filmed with real F1 teams and locations

One of the unique aspects of this movie is its integration with the real-world Formula 1 environment. Filming took place during actual Grand Prix weekends, providing an authentic backdrop and capturing the genuine excitement of the sport. The production collaborated with ten real F1 teams.

Brad Pitt's Formula 1 racing movie was shot in places like Silverstone Circuit, Hungaroring, Spa, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach Shores, New Smyrna Beach, and the Las Vegas Grand Prix. This made the racing scenes and race tensions authentic.

There's a new action comedy movie called Wolfs coming out soon, featuring Brad Pitt and George Clooney and directed by Jon Watts. It's set to hit theaters on September 20, 2024, and will be distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.

Keep an eye out for more updates on where you can stream Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 racing movie after it finishes showing in theaters.