Brad Pitt’s F1 movie could become one of the most expensive films ever made after reportedly surpassing $300,000,000 budget

Brad Pitt's F1 film has reportedly crossed the $300 million budget mark while still in production which could make it one of the most expensive films ever made.

While the film, which remains untitled, is not the only F1 film that has been made, what makes it unique is the fact that it is based on a fictional plot. Moreover, shots of the film have been taken while the actual races were in progress. Brad Pitt drove the modified version of a Formula 2 car last year. Also, the crew was spotted making a pit stop. This went on during the British Grand Prix weekend.

All of this, in addition to the 118-day SAG-AFTRA strike, which delayed production, has been a contributing factor in the increase in budget. Because of this, the break-even point of the film has increased to a whopping $750 million.

Furthermore, Koimoi reported that the producers are facing challenges in finalizing the release date. The film also notably has contributions from seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton. He owns a significant share in the Dawn Apollo company which is producing the film.

What is the plot of Brad Pitt's unnamed F1 film?

As mentioned, the film follows a fictional plot. The story follows the life of a veteran F1 driver, whose role is understood to be played by Brad Pitt, who returns to racing and is partnered by a youngster, played by Damson Idris. The film also reportedly stars Lewis Hamilton. The fictional team around which the film is focused is reportedly called APXGP, as the stickers were seen on the modified car that Brad Pitt drove.

Both the lead actors of the film were also seen with the drivers as the shooting went on during the British Grand Prix in 2023.

Brad Pitt in conversation with director Joseph Kosinski during the 2023 F1 British GP (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The director Joseph Kosinski is known for Top Gun: Maverick [2022], a critically acclaimed film, Tron: Legacy [2010], and Oblivion [2013]. This is set to be his first film after the success of Tom Cruise featuring Top Gun: Maverick which is the sequel of the 1986 action film, Top Gun.

Fans have high expectations from the film given the excellent production of his most recent work. With the expansive budget and the recent growth of the F1 fan following, success can be expected from the film.

Other notable Formula 1 movies involve Rush [2013] (dir. Ron Howard), which followed the rivalry that Niki Lauda and James Hunt followed in their initial seasons, based on true events.

Grand Prix [1966] (dir. John Frankenheimer) was another critically acclaimed film that followed a fictional plot. The reason for the success was not the plot itself but the amazing cinematography, and shooting sequences while racing. Graham Hill also starred in the film.