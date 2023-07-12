Brad Pitt explains producer Lewis Hamilton’s influence on the Apex F1 movie 

Hollywood star Brad Pitt recently spoke about Lewis Hamilton's influence on the upcoming Apex F1 movie. The American is starring in a film produced by Hamilton, which will reportedly be a realistic portrayal of the sport.

The film is being produced by Apple and will be streamed on its platform. It stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a washed-up racer who comes out of retirement to prove himself. Part of the upcoming movie was filmed at the 2023 F1 British GP, with a reel car present during the formation lap ahead of the race.

In a conversation with F1 commentator Martin Brundle, Brad Pitt mentioned Lewis Hamilton's involvement in the upcoming movie, saying:

"Lewis, who's also our producer, is really, really intent that we that we respect the sport, that we really show it for what it is."

The seven-time world champion will lend some of his experience to the film crew, ensuring that the movie captures the high-speed essence of F1. The Mercedes star will help with the element of realism and will be an integral part of the movie's development.

While there is still a long time for the movie to be released (end of 2024 or early 2025), fans are hoping to see Pitt and crew at more race weekends this year.

Lewis Hamilton dedicated his latest podium to the British fans in Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the British supporters as he celebrated his remarkable 14th podium finish at Silverstone during the 2023 F1 British GP.

Despite the blistering pace set by Lando Norris in his McLaren and Max Verstappen in the Red Bull, Hamilton displayed exceptional skill by climbing up the rankings, ultimately securing a commendable third-place finish.

The Briton had a disappointing qualifying session on Saturday and his chances of appearing on the podium further diminished when he lost two positions after running wide at Turn 3 on the first lap.

Nonetheless, fortune smiled upon Hamilton as a safety car intervention occurred later in the race, affording him an opportunity to close in on Lando Norris' McLaren, which occupied the second position.

Following his 14th appearance on the podium at Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton told David Coulthard in Parc Ferme after the race:

"I didn't do it, the crowd did it. Silverstone is an amazing show, we've got the greatest crowd here so a big thank you to everyone. I felt the energy, I felt the support which is the reason we got back up there"

With Mercedes and McLaren slowly catching Red Bull, it will be interesting to watch their progress in the upcoming races.

