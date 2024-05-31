Wolfs first trailer features Brad Pitt and George Clooney being forced to "work together"

Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and George Clooney are teaming up again for the new movie Wolfs, directed by Jon Watts, which is set to release on September 20. Its first trailer dropped on May 29, 2024, and has been getting fans excited for the dynamic duo reuniting on screen.

The first trailer for Wolfs shows two former agents who clearly don't like each other and would any day prefer to work alone. But the course of the story changes when viewers see them being told:

"We have decided that the only course of action is for you both to work together."

Watts, who's behind the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, has put together a tale that explores the shady world of spying and how past choices can come back. Pitt and Clooney, who have worked together in the Ocean's movies and Burn After Reading, are going to play ex-CIA agents who have to team up to survive a dangerous plot.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunite after 16 years in Wolfs

Pitt and Clooney are joining forces to portray a duo of ex-CIA agents who have to hit the road together. The trailer hints at a rift between their characters, who used to be friends but drifted apart for some unknown reason. But when they're caught up in a dangerous plot against them, they have to set aside their issues and work together to stay alive.

The vibe is mysterious and, in a way, risky, as the person on the receiving end realizes how great they are. Things start getting tense as it becomes obvious they have to team up, even though they're not exactly thrilled about it. They throw some playful jabs at each other while dealing with some intense situations, hinting at some past drama between them. Even though they don't see eye-to-eye, they need to join forces to handle a dangerous situation.

George Clooney told Deadline in an interview dated December 19, 2023:

"We’re already talking about a sequel for this film I did with Brad and Jon Watts. It was a great shoot and Jon is an extraordinarily talented guy who’s also really joyful. He loves what he does."

He added,

"We had a blast doing it and we’ve seen it. It’s an off the charts great film and it’s fun to work with Brad again. We had a really good time."

The Wolfs trailer ends with a sense of urgency and a revelation that hints at some deeper issues going on with the characters. Pitt and Clooney have some great on-screen chemistry, and their characters' relationships seem complex and multi-dimensional.

Wolfs reunites Pitt and Clooney after 16 years. Both actors were last seen together on the screen in 2008’s Burn After Reading. They also starred together in Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy.

Plot and main cast members of Wolfs

Wolfs promises to be a tense suspense thriller, with trailers showing high-stakes action scenes and intense conflict between the two main characters. Watts, who's worked on hit movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming, has put together a story that explores the shady world of espionage.

The official synopsis of Wolfs, as per IMDb, reads as follows:

"Follows two lone wolf fixers who are assigned to the same job."

The film's supporting cast includes a talented ensemble of actors, including:

Brad Pitt

Amy Ryan

George Clooney

Austin Abrams

Poorna Jagannathan

Irina Dubova

Rob Riddell

Hassani Rizzo

Wolfs will be coming to US theaters on September 20, 2024. Fans of Pitt, Clooney, and intense thrillers won't want to miss this exciting collaboration.