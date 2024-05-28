How much did Tom Holland get paid for his Spider-Man trilogy? Details explored 

Tom Holland becoming the third live-action Spider-Man of the 21st century quickly propelled him to new heights of fame and finances. The actor first appeared in the MCU via Captain America: Civil War, and has since been involved in three solo film iterations. Holland, as a result of his work alongside real-life partner Zendaya, has become one of the most recognizable actors in the world, and one of the biggest superstars in the MCU itself.

However, as one would expect, Holland did not exactly earn millions right from the beginning. As a matter of fact, he did not even make a full million via his first movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming, which came out half a decade ago in 2017. Till date, the MCU star has made a total of over $15 million via the three movies, which includes his base salary as well as the variety of bonuses that he has accrued due to his films doing well.

Trending

Here, we attempt to gauge exactly how much he ended up earning thus far, via his role as Spider-Man.

Tom Holland has made over $15 million via MCU’s Spider-Man

Holland might be the third actor after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to have taken up the mantle of Spider-Man in live-action. However, he is the highest earner amongst the three, which is effectively down to the kind of success the three movies of the reboot have enjoyed thus far.

Of course, Tom Holland has also gotten help from a variety of superstars who appeared in this movie, including the other two Spider-Men who appeared in the latest, No Way Home. Regardless, fans will be disappointed to find out that Holland made the paltry sum of $500k for his first solo movie, which was Spider-Man: Homecoming, released back in 2017.

However, the fact that the movie made more than $880 million at the box office meant that Marvel rewarded the actor financially as well, as he received a bonus of $1.5 million, taking his overall earnings to over $2 million from the first movie.

Moving on, as one would expect, Holland’s earnings significantly increased after his first movie proved a super hit. The sequel, Far From Home, came out in 2019 and crossed the $1.1 billion mark when it came to box office collections. The movie resulted in earnings of around $4 million for Holland himself, as his popularity reached new heights, setting him up for a further bonus in earnings for his third, and until now, the final Spider-Man movie that he has been a part of.

The actor received a salary of $5 million for the third movie, No Way Home. The movie in itself also broke the record set by its previous instalments at the box office and ended up making over $1.9 billion globally. This meant that Holland’s overall earnings, with respect to the bonuses, rose as high as $10 million for the third movie.

Hence, the actor by himself has been able to earn more than $15 million thus far via the three movies, although the figures in themselves are not exact.

The actor effectively made a huge bank, and might as well end up earning an even bigger amount with a potential 4th Spider-Man movie.