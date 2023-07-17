"It was a tough time": Tom Holland went on a one-year break after controversial role in The Crowded room

After Tom Holland’s explicit scene from The Crowded Room went viral recently, the chatter about his role grew tenfold. Some people appreciated his attempt to expand his acting range and improve his craft, while others went as far as to say that Tom Holland isn’t their Spider-Man anymore.

However, Holland himself confirmed that filming The Crowded Room was tough, and he had to take a year’s break from acting after that. The Spider-Man star told Extra:

“It was a tough time for sure. We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before, and then on top of that being a producer dealing with the day-to-day kind of problems that come with any film set added that extra level of pressure.”

He confirmed that he enjoyed working on the series, but he had to go on a break from acting after that.

Why Tom Holland took a year’s break from acting

In the interview with Extra’s Terri Seymour, Holland talked about his experience while working on Apple TV’s latest series.

“I love the learning curve of becoming a producer. I’m no stranger to hard work. I’ve always sort of lived by this idea that hard work is good work. I really enjoyed it, but then again, the show did break me.”

He then revealed how he needed to take a break after the strain that The Crowded Room’s production took on him emotionally.

“There did come a time where I was sort of like, ‘I need to have a break.’ I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach. And I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was.”

Given the nature of his work, fans understand why Holland needed some time off.

Tom Holland in Spider-Man in Far From Home (Image via Sony)

Ever since he starred in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, the actor worked constantly for almost seven years, starring in five more MCU movies as Spider-Man. He also featured in other films during the time, including Chaos Walking, Cherry, Uncharted, Dolittle, The Devil All the Time, Spies in Disguise, The Current War, and Onward.

Thus, it is clear that Holland was already too overworked when he took on The Crowded Room’s added pressure after that. A year’s break would have been a top priority for anyone after going through such a tiring work regimen for seven years straight. However, fans are delighted since he is back now and is ready to return as Spider-Man.

When will Tom Holland return as Spider-Man?

Spider-Man in Far From Home (Image via Sony)

Holland has a long Spider-Man filming schedule ahead of him as he will star in another MCU trilogy along with two more Avengers outings. In fact, 2024 will bring at least one-half of Daredevil: Born Again, and it’s likely that Holland’s Spider-Man could also show up in that series, and then continue in his own solo outing.

A release date of June 27, 2025, was booked by Sony earlier this year for an untitled Spider-Man Universe movie. Considering that the early July release window always belonged to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films, it’s likely that the date selected for his upcoming Spider-Man 4 is none other than June 27, 2025. For now, fans can watch him in The Crowded Room.