Uncharted 2 movie: Latest updates on release, cast, plot, and everything we know

Following the culmination of Uncharted, the prospect of Uncharted 2 emerges. Although a sequel isn't definitively confirmed, subtle indicators suggest its potential development. Uncharted's silver-screen adaptation mirrors the thrilling treasure-seeking escapades of the revered PlayStation game. Tom Holland's portrayal of Nathan Drake, the protagonist, offers insight into his genesis, in tandem with Mark Wahlberg's character, Sully.

Despite a spectrum of reviews, Uncharted performed phenomenally at the box office, with Box Office Mojo reporting a staggering $401.7 million in earnings. This victory positioned it as the sixth-most lucrative film adaptation of a video game globally.

Uncharted 2: Signs of a promising future - Talks with Tom Holland, optimism from Sony CEO, and Mark Wahlberg's interest

Tom Holland's involvement in talks for future collaborations suggests a potential evolution of Uncharted into a series (Image via Sony)

The financial success of Uncharted doesn't inherently promise a sequel. However, speculations based on a report by The Ankler in July 2022 suggest a promising future for this video game adaptation.

According to the report, Sony Pictures was said to be in talks with Tom Holland for future collaborations, which could imply the potential evolution of Uncharted into a series.

🍿 All confirmed / rumored movies at PlayStation Productions 🍿

Ghost of Tsushima

Gran Turismo

Days Gone

Gravity Rush

Jak and Daxter

Uncharted 2

Sony Pictures has not confirmed a sequel, but The Ankler stated that the CEO, Tom Rothman, is optimistic about another Uncharted undertaking. In an interaction with Pinkvilla (via News Week), Mark Wahlberg, who starred in Uncharted, expressed interest in reprising his role in a sequel, provided it surpasses the original and if fan demand exists.

"If the Uncharted fans really love the movie and they want another one, and there is that demand. And if we can make it better than the first, then I would," he said.

Speculated cast for Uncharted 2: Who might be back?

Uncharted 2 casting rumors spark anticipation for the beloved characters' return (Image via Sony)

If a sequel materializes, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are expected to return as Nathan Drake and Victor "Sully" Sullivan, respectively. Also likely to return is Sophia Ali's Chloe Frazier, given her romantic involvement with Nathan Drake in the second Uncharted game.

Pilou Asbæk's Gage, who appeared in the post-credits scene of Uncharted, is also anticipated to return. The sequel might feature Elena Fisher, Nate's future spouse in the game. The adult version of Sam Drake could potentially have a more prominent role in the sequel.

Who might take on the role of Sam in the Uncharted 2 movie?

Rudy Pankow portrayed Sam Drake in the original Uncharted movie, but an older actor is needed for the character's continuation (Image via Sony)

The first movie's post-credit scene paved the way for the re-introduction of Sam Drake in a possible sequel. Still, the question of who will portray Nate's brother remains open. Rudy Pankow of Outer Banks fame depicted Sam Drake in the original, but a significantly older actor must continue the narrative.

In a February 2022 dialogue with CinemaBlend, Uncharted's helmsman, Ruben Fleischer, revealed that he has a list of potential actors who could seamlessly slip into the character of Sam Drake.

"I've definitely got a list of actors or people who would bring that character to life, if we're lucky enough to do a sequel. So I'm definitely thinking in that direction," Fleischer said.

Uncharted has now become only the 4th video game movie adaptation ever to gross $400m+ at the Global Box Office



Domestic - $147.6m

International - $253.1m

Global - $400.7m



Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman has said Uncharted "Is a new hit movie franchise for the company."

However, Fleischer noted that Sam's appearance in Uncharted 2 isn't guaranteed, stating that the character's brief appearance in the first film's conclusion was mainly to confirm his existence.

A few actors could fit the description of effectively playing an elder brother to Tom Holland's Nathan Drake. Candidates like Jamie Bell, Taron Egerton, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are a few names that have been considered for the part of Sam in Uncharted 2.

Uncharted 2 plot predictions: What might happen?

The sequel could provide a deeper look into the partnership between Nathan Drake and Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Image via Sony)

Given the rich tapestry of narratives in the Uncharted video game series, weaving a story for a sequel shouldn't be a significant challenge.

Uncharted 2 might explore various plot trajectories, such as the return of Sam Drake and his reunion with Nate, the background of Pilou Asbæk's Gage and his tie-in with the game's villain, Roman, and an extended look at the partnership between Nate and Sully.

Much like its predecessor, the sequel, though not necessarily a verbatim translation of any Uncharted games, may continue to chart its course while remaining tethered to the essence of the game's mythology.

Uncharted can currently be purchased on most major digital platforms.

