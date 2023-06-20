Kraven the Hunter Trailer: 10 easter eggs you missed

Marvel fans, brace yourselves! The much-awaited trailer for Kraven The Hunter has finally made its grand entrance, packed to the brim with hidden treats. This preliminary look into the life of one of Marvel's most infamous anti-heroes has set the fandom alight with excitement.

Did you spot all the Easter Eggs and acknowledgments to the original comics and the broader Spider-Man universe sprinkled throughout the trailer? Regardless of whether you're a seasoned comic book connoisseur or a newcomer to the world of Kraven, these Easter eggs hold layers of meaning that warrant further investigation.

In this article, we've curated 10 of the top Easter eggs from the Kraven The Hunter trailer that you might have overlooked, hinting at a thrilling and complex narrative that we're eager to see unfold.

Sinister Six Setup, Kraven's Spider Phobia, and 8 other Easter Eggs you may have missed from Kraven the Hunter trailer

1) Kraven the Hunter's origin story

Deviant from the original comic narrative, the trailer introduces an innovative spin on Kraven's origin story. Traditionally, Kraven acquires his powers from a magical potion presented to him by Calypso, a voodoo enchantress.

In contrast, the trailer depicts a fateful encounter with a radioactive lion, underscoring Kraven's intense bond with the animal kingdom and suggesting a reimagined origin, although still staying true to the spirit of his comic persona.

2) Alexi Sitsovich/Rhino

Comicodigy @comicodigy First glimpse of Rhino from the Kraven trailer, awesome that Sony chose the biological Rhino instead of the mecha suit version First glimpse of Rhino from the Kraven trailer, awesome that Sony chose the biological Rhino instead of the mecha suit version https://t.co/BtHQkGCwMQ

Another compelling character in the trailer is Alexi Sitsovich, better known as Rhino. As per comic lore, Rhino, a member of the Russian mafia, gains extraordinary strength and invincibility via an experimental procedure.

The trailer, however, cleverly presents Sitsovich as a figure from Kraven's early life, hinting at a profound rivalry and the potential for a dramatic showdown.

3) Kraven the Hunter's Spider phobia

Ensnared by fear: Kraven battles his arachnophobia in a web of nightmares (Image via Sony Pictures)

A haunting scene in the trailer displays Kraven engulfed by spiders, a potential harbinger of his forthcoming conflict with Spider-Man and his compulsion to prove his superiority. This insightful detail augments the depth of Kraven's character development and lays the groundwork for exciting future story arcs.

4) Foreigner

The enigmatic and skilled mercenary known as the Foreigner enters the world of Kraven, adding an intriguing layer of suspense to the story (Image via Marvel Comics)

The trailer cleverly references a familiar character from the comics called the Foreigner, which some viewers may overlook. This inclusion has the potential to add an intriguing layer to the plot, with Kraven possibly becoming the subject of the skilled mercenary's attention, creating heightened suspense for the audience.

5) Russell Crowe as Kraven the Hunter's father

Movie Zone @MovieZone469 Here's the first official look at Russell Crowe as Kraven the Hunter's father, Nikolai Kravinoff, in the new movie! Here's the first official look at Russell Crowe as Kraven the Hunter's father, Nikolai Kravinoff, in the new movie! https://t.co/iAG5FcVJ29

While not a covert detail, Russell Crowe's casting is an Easter egg in itself, given his illustrious history in action-heavy roles. Crowe's involvement suggests a fascinating parallel to Kraven's journey, potentially hinting at a tumultuous father-son dynamic that could reveal the roots of Kraven's hostility.

6) Kraven the Hunter's aristocratic background

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm First look at Aaron Taylor Johnson as Kraven the Hunter First look at Aaron Taylor Johnson as Kraven the Hunter https://t.co/QEnJltdHWc

The trailer successfully encapsulates Kraven's aristocratic background from the comics, with an unexpected twist - he is shown as being expelled from his family.

This imaginative interpretation of his backstory could provide a more profound understanding of Kraven's persona, underscoring his quest for acceptance and his evolution into the formidable hunter.

7) Sinister Six setup

Tarshit 🕸️🦇 @tarshit_r

Kraven and The Rhino 🦏



#KravenTheHunter Finally more members of Sinister Six.Kraven and The Rhino 🦏 Finally more members of Sinister Six. Kraven and The Rhino 🦏#KravenTheHunter https://t.co/5Tg7178bDY

The lineup of villains in the film suggests the potential formation of the infamous Sinister Six. Alongside Sony's other Spider-Man adversaries like Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming, Morbius from his standalone movie, and a potential appearance from Venom, the stage seems to be set for one of the most formidable supervillain alliances in Spider-Man's rogues gallery.

8) Spiders descending on Kraven

Kraven the Hunter entangled in the web of fate as spiders descend, hinting at a battle for dominance and a deadly game of hunter and prey (Image via Sony Pictures)

Another scene that caught our attention features spiders descending on Kraven. This could be a potential nod towards the popular comic storyline Kraven's Last Hunt, wherein Kraven buries Spider-Man alive and takes on his mantle to prove his superiority.

9) Kraven the Hunter's costume

Kraven the Hunter embraces his wild side in his iconic lion's head vest and fierce leopard-print pants (Image via Sony Pictures)

It's satisfying to see Kraven donning his iconic lion's head vest and leopard-print pants in the trailer. This reflects the filmmakers' dedication to preserving the character's classic look from the comic books, skillfully paying tribute to the original design while simultaneously presenting the character to a new audience.

10) Potential Spider-Man cameo in Kraven the Hunter

Web-slinger on the horizon: Is Spider-Man swinging into Kraven the Hunter? (Image via Marvel Comics)

One of the trailer's most thrilling moments shows a spider delicately navigating across Kraven's hand, strongly suggesting a possible encounter with a Spider-Man in the near future.

The suspenseful possibility of a cameo, be it the well-loved Peter Parker or another Spider-Man from the expansive Spider-verse, is a teaser that has captivated fans and left them eagerly anticipating what comes next.

The Kraven the Hunter trailer has exhilarated fans with its abundance of Easter eggs and tantalizing hints at what's to come. From Kraven's intriguing origin story to the potential formation of the Sinister Six, a wealth of excitement awaits audiences.

With each hidden detail, the anticipation for the film's release only grows stronger. Prepare yourselves for an adventure that promises to bring the enigmatic world of Kraven to life.

