Uncharted ending explained: Will Nathan Drake's brother Sam return? (Spoilers)

The sequel to Uncharted may not have been green-lit yet, but the post-credit scenes point to a franchise in the making. As Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Walhberg) fly into the sunset, the frame shifts to a dingy prison with a haggard man writing a postcard to Drake, warning him of what's coming next.

Could it be Drake's brother Sam?

Going by one of Holland's old interviews, it appears to be him in the end-credit scene. Speaking to IGN, the actor confirmed that even though Uncharted is an original story, it takes quite a few pages out of Naughty Dog's PlayStation video game series of the same name.

He said of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End:

"Lot of the inspiration for the film has come from that game in particular."

Holland wasn't wrong, considering Sam did spend a few years in a Panamian prison. According to a Screen Rant report, he was treated for a gunshot wound and held up in a cell.

Although details about the second film are scanty, there is no doubt the sequel (if there's one) will be borrowed from the source material.

Put simply, Sam seems confirmed for a comeback if there's a sequel.

Uncharted post-credit scene no. 2 was equally enthralling

This one is for game lovers. In the second end-credit scene, Holland's Drake finds himself go from the frying pan into the fire.

This time, he's at a tropical bar facing a man named Gage (Pilou Asbaek), who seems to be working for treasure collector Gabriel Roman (a character from Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune) and is after Drake's family heirloom - the ring he wears around his neck.

Before the trade-off can go sour, Sully jumps in and saves the day. At least that was what it looked like.

Both scenes were quite a tease and left the audience with more questions than answers. A sequel seems unavoidable at this point. But as director Ruben Fleischer pointed out, it depends on how it performs at the box office.

In an interview with Screen Rant, he said it depended on the success of the film. He added:

"When you sit in an editing room for a year working on a movie, it's hard not to dream up other adventures to take these guys on. So yeah, if we're lucky enough to get to make a sequel, I have a lot of ideas for things that I personally would want to try."

The film was released on February 18 worldwide. It also stars Sophia Ali, Antonia Banderas, and Tati Gabrielle in key roles.

Edited by Saman