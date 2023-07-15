'Not my Spider-Man': Tom Holland faces backlash after his explicit scene from The Crowded Room surfaces

After Zendaya trended for her steamy scenes in the upcoming film, Challengers, Tom Holland was bombarded with memes and trolls. But now, when Tom Holland has struck back with his explicit scenes in Apple TV’s The Crowded Room, he is facing even more backlash from fans.

Tom Holland’s latest series, The Crowded Room, began streaming on Apple TV on June 9, 2023. While the critics weren’t too impressed with the series, most fans loved the range he showed until now! With an LGBTQIA scene from The Crowded Room featuring Tom Holland going viral on the internet, many fans have shockingly reacted to it.

A reaction to The Crowded Room (Image via Twitter)

Tom Holland loses fan-support

With his performance in the series, it’s clear that Holland is trying to expand his range and refine his craft by taking up projects outside the superhero genre.

While some viewers understand that he is being professional as an actor, many die-hard fans are not supporting him. The following tweets show how they have reacted to his new viral scenes from The Crowded Room:

dylanmuyz @dylanmuyz @Chandrakan13 I’m utterly disappointed in Tom , thought he would be able to draw a line on certain things

Besides the negative reactions, there have been a few positive ones as well. But it’s important to understand that filming The Crowded Room also affected the actor. He recently revealed how he had to take a big break from acting after finishing his latest Apple TV series. Now, he is expected to return as Spider-Man in a couple of years.

Will people accept him as Spider-Man once again?

Spider-Man in Far From Home (Image via Sony)

While many fans are mostly shocked upon seeing Holland in his new avatar, it’s likely that all this shall pass when he finds success as Spider-Man once again. With Daredevil: Born Again arriving in 2024 and Spider-Man 4 set to hit theaters on June 27, 2025, Holland will soon be returning to the role of Peter Parker.

For now, the 27-year-old actor has offered a change up with his performance in The Crowded Room, and that’s largely a good thing for his career.

The Crowded Room cast and synopsis

The Crowded Room still (Image via Apple TV)

The series follows Tom Holland as Danny Sullivan, and the story is based on the 1981 non-fiction novel The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes. The character of Billy Milligan has been changed to Sullivan, who gets arrested after committing a dreadful crime. The rest of the series follows his past as Rya Goodwin is assigned to investigate what led him to commit such a heinous act.

The official synopsis for The Crowded Room reads:

“A psychological thriller set in Manhattan in the summer of 1979, when a young man is arrested for a shocking crime – and an unlikely investigator must solve the mystery behind it.”

Besides Tom Holland, the series stars Amanda Seyfried as Rya Goodwin, Sasha Lane as Ariana, Emmy Rossum as Candy, Sasha Lane as Ariana, Emma Laird as Annabelle, Thomas Sadoski as Matty Dunne, and Henry Eikenberry as Doug.

The Crowded Room ends with its 10th episode on July 28, 2023.