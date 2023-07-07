The Crowded Room Episode 7 recap: Did Danny learn the truth?

Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room has been doing well for itself even after backlash from critics. With seven episodes in, the show has reached its climax. Every minute is revealing a new shocking detail and some big questions are finally being answered.

This episode titled The Crowded Room saw Danny finally learning the truth about his friends. He realized that they were not real people but different versions of himself. Directed by Alan Taylor, it was released on July 7, 2023, on Apple TV+.

The Crowded Room Episode 7 recap: Yitzak is dead

Danny knows. He knows that Jack, Ariana, Yitzak, and the rest were not real people but his own alter egos.

Rya got hold of the tape from the Rockefeller Center and learned that Danny alone had open-fired on innocent citizens. Upon revealing this information to him, Danny summoned Yitzak, his tuff-guy persona. When things got out of control, he shifted to another persona, Mike. The regular guy.

Danny also came face to face with all his alter egos. His disturbed mind had a life of its own. It was shaped like a barn, the exact barn where Adam had been s*xually abused by Marlin. In here lived all his personalities. At least the ones who were still breathing. When the time came Danny got rid of the ones he didn't need.

Every personality of his took over according to the situation in the real world. When Danny needed to be strong, Yitzak took over. When he had to be charming and slick, Jack took over. It even looked like Jack was the most dominant personality of Danny. He held a kind of veto power and the other alter egos obeyed him. He was even merciless as he killed Yitzak the latter suggested letting Danny go.

Jack strongly believed that Danny wouldn't survive in the real world without alter egos. The latter learned that after what happened with Adam (unrevealed if he was his twin or another ego) he created multiple versions of himself to cope with the shame and trauma.

These people were not real and just living in his head. He had created and destroyed countless people in his head throughout his life.

While Danny embarked on a journey of self-discovery, Rya and Danny's lawyer Stan worked tirelessly to prevent him from facing imprisonment. However, their efforts were constantly thwarted by the emergence of Danny's alter egos, who disrupted their plans at every turn. Jack, one of the alter egos, even instructed Danny to push Rya away, adding to the complications.

Throughout this tumultuous period, Danny remained unaware of the reality that he lived multiple lives, but he finally came to a profound realization about his complex existence.

Escaping prison kept looking harder for Danny but at the very end of the episode, the real person finally showed up. For the first time ever, he acknowledged that something was wrong with him and there were other people living in his head. He begged Rya to help him and hopefully, she does something in the next episode.

The Crowded Room synopsis

The official synopsis of The Crowded Room reads,

"A psychological thriller set in Manhattan in the summer of 1979, when a young man is arrested for a shocking crime—and an unlikely investigator must solve the mystery behind it."

The Crowded Room stars Tom Holland as Danny Sullivan. He is joined by Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, and Emmy Rossum.

