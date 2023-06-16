The Crowded Room episode 4 recap: Adventures of Danny Sullivan in London

The latest episode of Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room, starring Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried, was released on the platform on June 16, 2023. The series is getting more and more confusing with each episode with the drama and suspense only growing. Needless to say, the show is currently one of the streamer's most-watched series. It showcases the exploits of a young man named Danny Sullivan, who is apprehended after committing a horrible crime.

This episode of The Crowded Room titled London, saw Danny traveling to the country of England in order to meet his biological father, Pete Sullivan. It was written by Akiva Goldsman and it was released on Friday.

The Crowded Room episode 4 recap: Who was Jack?

The episode opened with Danny flying to London to meet his father. Yitzhak had given him a passport and some hard cash for his trip but Danny wasn't too sure of what exactly he was doing. Upon landing, the went to the location he thought his father was in but was disappointed to find out that the person he was looking for was not in London anymore.

Instead, he met his business associate, Jack (without a last name), who was overly friendly with him. Jack explained how his father had to leave London after some bad business decisions and also told him that he, his father, and Yitzhak knew each other. In fact, Yitzhak was fulfilling a promise he had made to Pete Sullivan. The promise involved taking care of his son had he ever made it to New York.

John instantly took Danny under his wing and bought him a drink. At this point, he was almost a father figure but something constantly felt out of place. A sequence is shown where Jack called Yitzhak from a phone booth and they spoke about Danny doing something. Jack then paid for Danny's hotel room and asked him to meet the following day.

The next day, Jack bought Danny some fish and chips for breakfast and informed him about a man called Reggie Silver. It is worth noting that viewers and Danny were given a glimpse of him the previous night. Jack told him that this man owed his father a lot of money and Danny's job was to walk to him and get it from him. Danny wasn't convinced but when Jack told him that he'd get £3000 for the job, he instantly agreed.

Danny shakingly entered the pub Reggie was seated and demanded his father's money. Reggie brushed him off and instructed his bodyguards to throw him out. When Danny was thrown out of the pub, he realized that Jack had bailed on him. Feeling betrayed he ran back to the hotel only to find Jack waiting for him.

Jack told him that he was proud of him and that even if he couldn't do the job, he was glad he tried. Jack then told Danny to return to the USA, burn his passport, and forget him, which was exactly what he did. However, along with his passport, Danny also burned the book with all his paintings.

All of this was, of course, just Danny narrating his experiences to Rya during the interrogation session. Danny knew Rya thought that he had killed Ariana and Yitzak but Danny kept saying that his friends had abandoned him.

The next day, Amanda arrived at the interrogation room to find a suited-up Jack waiting for her. Amanda said that it was best if Danny learned the truth to which Jack replied that it was a terrible idea.

This was where the episode ended. Viewers will have to wait for the next episode to air to find out what happens.

The Crowded Room synopsis

The official synopsis of The Crowded Room reads:

"The Crowded Room, a spsychological thriller set in Manhattan in the summer of 1979, when a young man is arrested for a shocking crime—and an unlikely investigator must solve the mystery behind it."

The Crowded Room was created by Akiva Goldsman. It stars Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane, and several others. The next episode, titled Savior, will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 23, 2023.

