Where was The Crowded Room shot? Filming locations of Tom Holland's new Apple TV+ series explored

The Crowded Room, a new psychological thriller miniseries is set to be released on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 9, 2023. Apple TV+ will release the first three episodes of the show on Friday before releasing one episode each week until July 28, 2023. The miniseries features Tom Holland in the lead role as Danny Sullivan. The Crowded Room is directed by Akiva Goldsman, known for making film adaptations of popular novels like A Beautiful Mind, and The Da Vinci Code among others.

The series is set in Manhattan in the summer of 1979 and follows the story of a young man who is arrested for a shocking crime. An unlikely investigator is tasked with solving a crime by getting the young man to open up before the real criminal strikes again.

The official synopsis of The Crowded Room, as per Apple TV+, reads:

"The show follows the story of Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin, Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation."

The Crowded Room was filmed in multiple locations in New York City

According to IMDb, the entirety of The Crowded Room was filmed in New York City, USA. The city is known for its beautiful state-of-the-art towering skyscrapers, its famous districts that hold their own historical significance, and its bustling nightlife. It is also known for being a hub of culture and entertainment and attracts millions of tourists from around the world to witness its beauty.

The series was filmed in numerous districts and streets of the city, however, for the interior scenes the historic 30 Rockefeller Plaza "NBC Studios" was utilized. IMDb reveals that several interrogation scenes of the series were shot at the studios.

The place houses several studio spaces that have been previously used for the filming of numerous shows on different networks. These include The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, 30 Rock, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Amber Ruffin Show, and Saturday Night Live.

However, fans had some mixed reactions about the producers' decision to shoot the series in New York City. They have pointed out that since Tom Holland's character Danny Sullivan is based on the real-life criminal Billy Milligan, who was from Ohio, that would have been a more accurate place.

In real life, Billy Milligan's criminal history took place on the Ohio State University Campus where he committed several felonies including armed robbery and r*pe.

Although there have been no comments made by the makers of the show on their decision to shoot in New York and not Ohio, fans are interested to see how the events' adaptation plays out in an entirely new city. It is reasonable to assume that the show will have its own tweaks in the original horrific story to add to the dramatic flair.

The Crowded Room premieres Friday, June 9, 2023, on Apple TV+.

Poll : 0 votes