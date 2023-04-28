Where was White House Plumbers shot? Filming locations of HBO's political satire explored

HBO's latest limited series, White House Plumbers, is set to premiere on May 1, 2023, and viewers can expect to see a variety of locations on the show, including several in the state of New York. The series portrays a factual account of how E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, who were behind Nixon's political sabotage and Watergate scandal, inadvertently caused the downfall of the presidency they aimed to safeguard.

One of the key filming locations for White House Plumbers was the city of Albany, which provided a backdrop for several key scenes in the series. Viewers can expect to see familiar locations around the city, including the New York State Capitol building, Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller Empire State Plaza, and several historic neighborhoods.

White House Plumbers: Shooting locations with suitable backgrounds

The filming locations for the series included SUNY Purchase in Westchester County, where crew members were seen shooting scenes in a wooded area. The campus was previously used as a filming location for the 2017 film The Post, which chronicled the Washington Post's efforts to publish the Pentagon Papers.

The city of Poughkeepsie in Dutchess County also served as a filming location for White House Plumbers, as did the nearby town of Newburgh. Woody Harrelson, who stars in the series as E. Howard Hunt, was even spotted filming scenes in White Plains, where his RV with murals of endangered species was parked.

The series also features several cast members with connections to the state of New York. G. Gordon Liddy, played by Justin Theroux, was born in Brooklyn and attended Fordham University. He later served as a prosecutor in Dutchess County and ran for Congress in a Hudson Valley district. Hunt, played by Harrelson, was born and buried in the town of Hamburg in Erie County.

Judy Greer, who plays Liddy's wife, Frances "Fran" Purcell, in the series, also has a connection to the state. According to Purcell's obituary, she was a Poughkeepsie local who tied the knot with Liddy at St. Mary's Church, located in the same city. Liddy was later buried in Poughkeepsie.

The show's producers, who also worked on HBO hits Veep and Succession, chose New York as a filming location due to the state's unique blend of urban and rural settings, as well as its historic architecture and rich cultural heritage.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul issued a statement about the White House Plumbers shooting,

"The combination of stunning urban and rural landscapes, vibrant cultural heritage, and skilled workforce make filming in New York an exceptional experience. We are excited to welcome White House Plumbers and other productions to New York as we continue to build back better and showcase all that our state has to offer."

Filming for White House Plumbers wasn't without its challenges, however. Production was briefly halted in August 2021 after an argument between someone in the prop department and series director and executive producer David Mandel. Following the incident, the prop department staged a walkout in protest.

Despite these setbacks, the series is now set to premiere on May 1, 2023, on HBO Max, giving viewers a glimpse into the political corruption and intrigue that brought down Nixon's presidency. And thanks to its use of iconic New York locations, White House Plumbers promises to be a visually stunning and historically accurate portrayal of one of the most significant events in American political history.

