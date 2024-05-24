Fact Check: Is a Mrs Doubtfire remake starring Will Smith releasing in 2025? Viral poster debunked 

Claims of the remake of the 1993 hit Mrs Doubtfire have been doing rounds on social media after a poster of the film started going viral on multiple social media platforms.

As per the poster shared on Facebook by a user YODA BBY ABY, the 2025 remake of Mrs Wildfire will have Will Smith in the lead role, along with Zoe Saldana. The poster also stated that the remake is all set to hit the cinemas in March 2025, as the caption read:

“Mrs DOUBTFIRE REMAKE!!! WILL SMITH!!! Prepare for a heartwarming and hilarious journey with 20th Century Studios' Mrs Doubtfire, featuring the incredible Will Smith as Daniel Hillard, who disguises himself as the unforgettable Mrs Euphegenia Doubtfire. In this delightful reboot, Smith's comedic brilliance shines as he becomes the ultimate nanny to reconnect with his children, alongside a talented cast including Zoe Saldana as his ex-wife.”

Since no claims of the hit film being remade have been confirmed by the makers or the actors, it is worth noting that the news about the movie being remade is fake and untrue. Moreover, the poster of the film does not have any production house mentioned, or other necessary details. Hence, the shared image is fan-made.

Mrs Doubtfire was released in 1993 and starred Robin Williams, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, and Harvey Fierstein. The movie gained a lot of recognition as it was presented with many awards, including the Academy Award for Best Makeup, the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture, and the American Comedy Award for the Funniest Movie.

Mrs Doubtfire remake is not releasing in 2025: Fake news being spread on social media

While Mrs Doubtfire has been a popular film among the masses ever since it was released in 1993, the latest claim about a remake of the film releasing in March 2025 is untrue. The poster of the film that originated from the YODA BBY ABY Facebook user reportedly appears to be AI-generated as no such official announcement has been made.

Furthermore, upon opening the Facebook user’s description, the note in the intro also stated:

“I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news.”

The page also consists of many fake posters of other movies being remade like Golden Girls, Barbie Two, 007, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Rogers.

The American comedy movie, Mrs Doubtfire was written by Randi Mayem Singer and was based on the 1987 novel, Madame Doubtfire. The movie was about a divorced actor who disguises himself as an old female housekeeper only to keep in touch with his three kids.

Furthermore, as per Vulture, the makers were actively thinking about the remake of the movie in 2003. As they started developing Part Two of the film, the makers announced that Robin Williams was set to return as the main lead of the movie. However, the production house later informed that they were unhappy with the script and had hence put the film on hold.