⁠⁠Carol Burnett Net Worth: Fortune explored as 2024 Gracie Awards to honor the actress with Lifetime Achievement Award

Carol Burnett is set to receive a lifetime achievement award at the 2024 Gracie Awards. The prestigious award will be presented by her Palm Royale co-star Kristen Wiig.

The ceremony is scheduled for May 21 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Becky Brooks, the president of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation announced the same in a statement, as she said:

"Carol Burnett is a true icon of television and entertainment, whose impact spans decades and resonates with audiences of all ages. Her groundbreaking work on The Carol Burnett Show set a standard for excellence in comedy and storytelling."

As per the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, the award is given to women in news and entertainment who have had exceptional achievements during their careers. As per Variety, the theme for this year’s award show will be "feminine strength, both large and small."

Born in 1933, Carol Burnett will be honored for her long and celebrated career in the field of entertainment, as she is a well-known comedian, singer, actor, voice actor, and even a writer. Best known for her The Carol Burnett Show, the actress has won many awards for her work.

All of her movies, shows and other projects have helped her earn a massive net worth, which as per Celebrity Net Worth is more than $45 million.

Carol Burnett has also been the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Carol Burnett, the popular actress was born and brought up in San Antonio, Texas, and later moved to Hollywood to pursue her dream of entering the entertainment industry. She started her career by performing at the Broadway show in 1959 and later made her television debut as she bagged a role in The Garry Moore Show.

While the actress is being awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award, she has already been a recipient of many other prestigious awards, such as the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Other than this, she has also been presented with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.

On the other hand, as per Paybill, she has also received 23 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, along with 18 Golden Globe Award nominations. Furthermore, she has also been awarded three Tony Awards and many Grammy Award nominations.

Apart from being an actress, Brunett has also been a singer as she has recorded many solo and duet albums like Let Me Entertain You: Carol Burnett Sings, Here’s Carol, Together Again for the First Time, If I Could Write a Song, Once Upon a Mattress, Fade Out- Fade In, and many more.

She has also been an author, as she has written a memoir, Hollywood Arms, which has been a bestseller. Furthermore, she has written many other books like What I Want To Be When I Grow Up, One More Time: A Memoir by Carol Brunett, This Time Together: Laughter and Reflection, and In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter.

All of this has contributed to her net worth, which is reportedly more than $45 million.

As Burnett will receive the award, the additional presenters at the Gracie Award include other celebrities like Sheryl Underwood, Yvette Nichole Brown, Mayan Lopez, Emma Kenney, Allison Holker, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and many others.

Furthermore, as per Billboard, many others like Glennon Doyle, Anbby Wambacj, Garcelle Beauvais, etc. will attend the award function.