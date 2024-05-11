Sam Rubin net worth: Fortune and all about the beloved KTLA Morning News anchor as he dies aged 64 

Sam Rubin, the popular entertainment news anchor tragically passed away on May 10, 2024, at the age of 64. The anchor worked with KTLA as a morning news anchor and was on air just a day before his death. KTLA 5 Morning News confirmed the news, adding that Rubin passed away due to a heart attack

Sam’s colleague, Frank Buckley, who is also a news anchor, announced on the 1 PM telecast:

“The newsroom, the station is filled with great sadness. It’s just a shock to everyone because he was here yesterday with us and then called in sick and then we learned the news this afternoon. Sam lived life to the fullest, but the was not someone who would ever touch a drug or barely touched a drink. We don’t know what happened, but it was sudden because he was here yesterday. Just over 24 hours ago we were sitting with him on this set.”

Sam Rubin, born in 1960, has been working for KTLA Morning News for a long time. During his time as an entertainment anchor, he interviewed many celebrities like Halle Barry, Jeff Bridges, and even Tom Hanks.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, he had a net worth of $1 million.

Sam Rubin also hosted Live from the Academy Awards: More details explored as the news anchor passes away at the age of 64

Sam Rubin, best known for KTLA Morning News, was also a correspondent for Reelz production's, Hollywood Dailies. Furthermore, the anchor also used to host Live from the Academy Awards as well as the celebrity talk show, Hollywood Uncensored with Sam Rubin.

The anchor joined KTLA in 1991, in San Diego, but later moved to Los Angeles with his family. He completed his education at Occidental College and then started reporting before he joined his current organization. All of his shows together contributed to his net worth.

As per Los Angeles Times, Sam Rubin was married twice, as he tied the knot with Julie Anderson in 1988. However, the couple divorced in 2006, after which, the next year, Sam married Leslie Gale Shuman. The news anchor is survived by his four kids.

As the news anchor suddenly passed away, KTLA also released another statement announcing Sam's death. The media house, in an Instagram post, shared Sam’s picture and stated:

“KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam’s family during this difficult time.”

Having won many awards like the Golden Mike Award for the best entertainment reporter, and the Radio Award, Sam was a popular figure in the world of news and reporting. Hence, as soon as the news of his demise made its way on social media, several messages and tributes started pouring in on various platforms.

