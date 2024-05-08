"Hall of Fame Freudian slip": Internet reacts as News anchor calls Drake a 'r*per' instead of rapper on live TV

News of a security guard getting shot outside Drake’s home in Toronto broke out on Tuesday, May 7. While live reporting on the same, ABC News anchor Bill Ritter mistakenly addressed Drizzy as a r*per. However, he quickly corrected himself:

“Lots of questions tonight, about a security guard who was shot outside the mansion of the r*per, rapper…rapper I should say, Drake in Toronto.”

Soon after the video was uploaded on Eyewitness News ABC7NY’s YouTube channel, netizens flocked to the comments to react to Ritter’s mistake. Many said it was rather a Freudian slip on the newscaster’s part.

Internet reacts to news anchor mistakenly calling Drizzy a r*per. (Image via YouTube/Eyewitness News ABC7NY)

As the shooting unfolded amid the Canadian rapper and Kendrick Lamar's ongoing diss battle, Ritter's co-anchor Sandra Bookman said many were wondering if the incident had any connections to the feud. Bookman said their beef "recently kind of turned personal".

Police responded to Drizzy’s mansion around 2 a.m. Tuesday and found a wounded man outside. Toronto Police Inspector Paul Krawczyk said at a press conference the man was rushed to the hospital. Paul added he was in a serious condition but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Expand Tweet

Internet reacts to Bill Ritter mistakenly calling Drake a r*per on live TV

Viewers were amused by Bill Ritter's slip of the tongue while reporting on the shooting outside Drake's Toronto home. Some said the newscaster knew what he said and was right about it. Others wrote Bill might be on Kendrick's side in this beef.

Internet reacts to news anchor mistakenly calling Drizzy a r*per. (Image via YouTube/Eyewitness News ABC7NY)

Internet reacts to news anchor mistakenly calling Drizzy a r*per. (Image via YouTube/Eyewitness News ABC7NY)

Internet reacts to news anchor mistakenly calling Drizzy a r*per. (Image via YouTube/Eyewitness News ABC7NY)

Internet reacts to news anchor mistakenly calling Drizzy a r*per. (Image via YouTube/Eyewitness News ABC7NY)

Internet reacts to news anchor mistakenly calling Drizzy a r*per. (Image via YouTube/Eyewitness News ABC7NY)

A few others expressed their distaste at the feud, saying people were stupid to keep track of something like this. One user pointed out how these rap beefs had brought tragedy to the hip-hop community in the past, possibly referring to artists' deaths that stemmed from such disputes.

Internet reacts to news anchor mistakenly calling Drizzy a r*per. (Image via YouTube/Eyewitness News ABC7NY)

Internet reacts to news anchor mistakenly calling Drizzy a r*per. (Image via YouTube/Eyewitness News ABC7NY)

Inspector Paul Krawczyk said the police were looking into surveillance footage to gather more information on the assailant/assailants. The culprits have not yet been identified. The police have been working on the description of the car that was spotted outside Drake's mansion.

Paul added that they had contacted Drake's team, who were cooperating in the investigation.