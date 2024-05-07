"Thanks for proving Kendrick's point": Tia Owens leaves the internet divided with defense of 2010 Drake incident

As a video of Drake with a fan from his 2010 concert "Away From Home" went viral online, Tia Owens the girl in question addressed the matter. The 31-year-old took to her Instagram Stories yesterday to clarify the seductive act performed by the Toronto rapper was only part of the show, and was not abuse.

Wack 100 posted the video on Instagram on May 6, adding Drake was 23 in the video, and the girl was 17. Drizzy was seen kissing her shoulders while hugging her from behind. Several viewers expressed their discomfort with the clip and condemned the rapper for engaging in a lewd act with a minor. Nonetheless, Wack 100 also mentioned the concert took place in Colorado and the state law declares 17 as the legal age.

In the eyes of federal law, however, it would still be illegal since it deems 18 as the legal age of consent. Owens commented on Wack's post and said she is now 31 and there was nothing back then, nor anything now. She urged everyone to stop reposting the video.

On her Instagram stories, she clarified Drake's entourage picked her from the audience at the concert and invited her on stage after which the act transpired. Tia Owens added she was in high school at the time and her dad took her to the show. She declared she cleared the "false narratives" and would return to study for her law school exam.

Under her latest post from Tuesday, one user referred to Kendrick Lamar's claims about Drizzy being a p*dophile, and wrote Owens was only proving Lamar's point with her response.

Tia Owens' statement regarding controversial Drizzy concert video sparks mixed reactions online. (Image via Instagram/@tiajayed)

Netizens left divided over Tia Owens' statement about 2010 Drake concert video

Many found the 2010 video problematic and criticized Drake for acting that way with a minor. They pointed out whether or not he knew about the girl's age before she was brought to the stage, but he still chose to inappropriately act with her and comment on her body after she revealed her age. Some claimed Drizzy paid Tia Owens to post her statement on Instagram.

On the other hand, some people defended the rapper and Tia Owens. They claimed since Owens clarified she was not abused, it was wrong to project other people's perceptions about the video onto her. One user also implied since Drake was 23 and the girl was 17 back then, the age gap did not make much difference.

A few hours after Tia Owens addressed the video and emphasized Drake did not do anything wrong to her, content creator Top G Guillo "THE DON" shared a post. He said Tia Owens seemingly had strong ties with the music industry, despite her statement implying she had nothing to do with Drake and vice versa.

Guillo shared a picture and a short clip supposedly posted by Drake on Instagram in 2018. Tia Owens was present in both of them along with a few others. Guillo said it was from an OVO party.