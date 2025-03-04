All American season 7 episode 5 ending explained: What did Amina ask KJ to do? Love triangle unlocked

All American season 7 episode 5 brings audiences to the action and drama outside of the football field. Titled I Got a Story to Tell, the latest episode centers around Amina as she runs for the student council and organizes a meal packing drive at South Crenshaw. More than that, it's a difficult day for her, and the ongoing animosity between her and Khalil isn't helping matters.

But she has a plan to address the Khalil drama—Amina asks KJ to become her pretend boyfriend to make Khalil jealous. She thinks it's going to work because, according to her, Khalil seems jealous of KJ or her and KJ's relationship. Meanwhile, Khalil is facing another hurdle, which is unsurprisingly caused by his father.

All American season 7 episode 5 highlights internal struggles, friendships, and complex love interests as favorite All American characters face the pressures of ambition on top of their personal conflicts.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for All American season 7 episode 5: Reader discretion is advised.

All American season 7 episode 5 ending: Amina asks KJ to be her fake boyfriend

Amina and KJ have developed a friendship since they first met in All American season 7 episode 1, after Khalil punched KJ. Their friendship has grown from there, which shows in how they show up when one of them needs to vent something out. However, in All American season 7 episode 5, their friendship takes a turn as Amina asks KJ to be her boyfriend, but there's a catch.

Amina asks KJ to be her fake boyfriend in All American season 7 episode 5 (Image via The CW)

It wouldn't be a real romantic relationship. As she tells KJ, she wants him to pretend to be her boyfriend to make Khalil jealous. She thinks Khalil is jealous of KJ or her friendship with KJ, and she thinks that is the reason Khalil talked to her in the first place. Back in All American season 7 episode 3, Amina tries to kiss Khalil after the South Crenshaw won their first game of the season. Khalil stops her before anything happens, and since then, the two have been on the outs.

However, in All American season 7 episode 5, Khalil approaches Amina to talk, and they're all good now. But she thinks he only talked to her because he saw her with KJ. She tells KJ all that at the end of the episode before asking him to be her pretend boyfriend to keep making Khalil jealous. It turns out that she thinks that if Khalil continues to be jealous, he will finally pursue her.

After some thought, KJ agrees to become Amina's fake boyfriend, but before Amina asks him, KJ also wants to talk. However, after Amina's favor, he doesn't bother to share what he wants to say, which could insinuate that he likes her and wants a real relationship.

The pretend relationship could make things complicated for Amina, KJ, Khalil, and Beverly Hills' former cheerleader, Tori, who also likes KJ. Earlier in the episode, she takes KJ to a dimly lit utility room in the guise of taking a breather from the busy event at the drive and tries to kiss him, but KJ appears oblivious and the kiss doesn't happen.

Why is Amina having second thoughts about giving a speech?

Ella Simone Tabu plays Amina in All American (Image via The CW)

Besides the drive, Amina is busy in All American season 7 episode 5 because she's running for the student council. The event is supposed to end with a speech, but she is having second thoughts. She has all the support she needs, including from Preach, who subtly encouraged some students to vote for Amina, and Coop, who shows up with "Vote Amina" election pins she got from Amazon.

However, Amina is not enthusiastic about the speech and even tells Coop at one point that she isn't giving one. Apparently, tomorrow is Amina's mother's birthday, and like she tells KJ, it's not a day that she can pretend to be happy or hide her emotions.

That said, she ends All American season 7 episode 5 on a high by giving a speech and a tribute to her mom. She presents her platform, taking inspiration from her mom's work for the community when she was still alive.

Marqui puts Khalil in a tough spot in All American season 7 episode 5

Khalil continues to struggle as his two worlds collide again following his father's unexpected and shocking return in All American season 7 episode 4. They are spending time together and bonding like father and son, like they used to, but without any gang-related business. Khalil makes it known to his father that he refuses to get tangled in his mess in the previous episode.

Antonio J. Bell plays Khalil in All American (Image via The CW)

While Marqui still holds some beef with Jordan, it appears that his relationship with Khalil has taken a turn, especially since he tells Khalil that he is proud of him. He even cut off their time together so Khalil could support Amina's meal packing drive without too much drama. Marqui remains unwelcome at the South Crenshaw High School, however, and Preach, Amina's father and a teacher at South Crenshaw, doesn't make him forget that when he drives Khalil to school.

However, the good thing going between Khalil and his father takes a turn at the end of the drive in All American season 7 episode 5 when Marqui sneaks inside the school again. He's in a frenzy as he asks Khalil to talk and briefs him to say that he drove Khalil to school at 8 pm if anyone comes asking about what he did that night. By Khalil's horrified face, he doesn't want to be part of his father's mess, but Marqui makes him swear on it.

It appears that Marqui wants an alibi because he probably did something, most likely gang-related. And he's not above using his son to get out of whatever mess is going on. What it means for Khalil, who has been trying to distance himself from that life of crime, is yet to be determined.

Catch All American season 7 episode 5 and the previous four episodes in the ongoing series only on The CW. New episodes arrive every Monday at 8:00 pm ET.

