All American season 7 episode 3 ending explained: Why does Coach Bobby hate Jordan? Their possible connection revealed 

It's the start of another school year in All American season 7 episode 3, which means the first game day for Beverly Hills High and South Crenshaw High. The latest episode, titled Ante Up, brings the first official field action this season of the football series, but the games didn't end on a high for everyone.

It's tense for both teams in and outside of the field, but also for the coaches, especially Coach Bobby and Jordan, who never got along since Jordan started working at South Crenshaw as its new QB coach. In All American season 7 episode 3, Coach Bobby's hate for Jordan is because of what he calls insubordination after sending Khalil to the field without his approval.

However, Jordan thinks that the head coach's beef with him is something deeper, especially with how he always brings up his father and the baby picture he found of his father's supposed older brother. Meanwhile, good news awaits KJ and Khalil, who are both trying to find their place in their respective new teams.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for All American season 7 episode 3. Reader discretion is advised.

All American season 7 episode 3 ending: Jordan thinks there's more to Coach Bobby's beef with him

Coach Bobby and Jordan during the game (Image via The CW)

All American season 7 episode 3 ended with Jordan trying to figure out Coach Bobby's beef with him. He has a theory, and he thinks that the head coach's problem with him is not just about football. He thinks they might be related, and Coach Bobby may be bitter towards Jordan's father and, in turn, towards him because of what happened in the past.

He tells his theory to his wife, Layla, while handing her a picture of a baby. It's his father's half-brother, whom Grandma Mary gave up for adoption years ago. She had the baby young and decided to give him up, but all of that happened before she gave birth to Jordan's father. It turns out that Jordan knows about the backstory because Grandpa Willie told him all about it.

Now, he thinks that Coach Bobby might be his dad's half-brother, which would make the head coach his step-uncle. If this is the case, Coach Bobby could be resentful about his mother giving him up only to have another child, Jordan's father. With Jordan's dad no longer present, his resentment now falls on Jordan, whom Coach Bobby thinks is just like his father.

Jordan Baker (Image via The CW)

Jordan's theory is that he and Coach Bobby are related after another row between the two of them following South Crenshaw High's first-game win. During the game, Jordan makes an executive decision to get Khalil into the field despite Coach Bobby opposing the idea. He accuses Jordan of being like his father and says he thinks the rule doesn't apply to him. Coach Bobby also warns Jordan to stay in his lane because it's his team, and if he crosses the line again, he threatens that he will boot Jordan out of South Crenshaw.

Khalil gets to play in All American season 7 episode 3

After putting in the work and a little "insubordination" from Jordan, Khalil gets his time on the field in All American season 7 episode 3. It's only one play for him, but he won points for it from his teammates, who are now starting to warm up to him, as well as Coach Bobby, who appreciated his effort after the team won.

Khalil gets to play in All American season 7 episode 3 (Image via The CW)

Being new to the team, Khalil is still trying to find where he fits. Plus, while he's officially part of the team, he's still on the bench. He also doesn't think that he earned his jersey on merit, which he seems to be eager to do. And with the team, especially their QB, Yasi, trying to put him down and telling him that he doesn't deserve his spot in the team, Khalil starts to question if joining the team is even a good decision for him.

However, having the chance to make even one play during the first game for South Crenshaw High has given him the chance to prove that he brings something valuable to the team. His support for his teammates, even on the sidelines, also doesn't go unnoticed. South Crenshaw wins the game, and by the end of All American season 7 episode 3, some of his teammates are starting to warm up to Khalil and accept him as part of the team.

KJ gets lessons from Khalil's one play

While South Crenshaw High wins their first match in All American season 7 episode 3, KJ's new team, Beverly Hills High, loses theirs. The frustrated KJ points the blame to his teammate and even their coach, his father, for losing, especially after he saw his old team winning their game without him.

Cassius and KJ at the South Crenshaw game (Image via The CW)

He takes the defeat hard, so Cassius brings him to South Crenshaw's match. In the beginning, when South Crenshaw is losing, KJ isn't impressed, but Cassius urges him to continue watching. At some point, Khalil enters the field, and Cassius uses Khalil as a lesson to KJ.

Cassius tells him all about how Khalil is a new member of the team and has only gotten one play throughout the game, but that he has brought spirit into the team, leading them to win even from a big loss. He says that it's the same thing KJ has to bring to his new team if he wants to win.

Returning to Beverly Hills High, KJ apologizes to the rest of the Eagles for taking them and their support towards him as their QB for granted. He assures them that he is ready to put in the effort now and will support the rest of the team as they support him because, he said, "real support goes both ways."

