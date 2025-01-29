All American season 6 recap: All to remember before watching season 7

The two-part All American season 6 premiered on April 1, 2024, and brought a series of highs and lows to The CW's hit football drama and its characters, with everything culminating in the season finale. The sports series, partially inspired by Spencer Paysinger's true story, follows Spencer James, played by Daniel Ezra, a rising high-school football star recruited to play for the Beverly Hills team.

Spencer's contrasting world as someone from South LA to a sports hotshot in an upper-class school, as well as his personal relationships, has been the focus of the series. But, by season 6, he's out of high school and has been recruited to play Division One football at the Golden Angeles University.

Alongside Ezra, All American season 6 stars include Samantha Logan, Chelsea Tavares, and Cody Christian, all of who won't be returning as series regulars in season 7. It also stars Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Michael Evans Behling, and more.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for All American season 6. Reader's discretion is advised.

A recap of All American season 6

All American season 6 kicked off with a 15-month time jump from the events of the season 5 finale. Spencer was in his junior year of college, and Olivia was just getting back from London, where she was supposed to visit for three months but ended there for an entire year. The year has changed them both, but their feelings for each other remain, so they reaffirm their love for one another. However, the worry remained about them being long-distance if Spencer gets drafted.

Besides the drama in the romance department, there's also one brewing on the football field, with Spencer competing with Jordan for the top spot on the GAU team. There's even more drama, with Layla admitting to Patience how she felt responsible for her getting stabbed. Jordan and Layla established their plan to get married after college, while Asher and Jaymee welcomed their baby, AJ.

Relationship and football career woes remained the core storyline of season 6, including the fact that Spencer wasn't drafted. He later found out that there was a video of him critiquing the NFL combine process, which the team owners saw. And while he stood by his words, Spencer was gutted to learn that his opinions kept him from playing in the NFL.

That wasn't the end of his NFL dreams, however. While he was snubbed during the first day of the NFL Draft, he later received a call from Coach Montes, offering him a spot on the New York Bobcats. All American season 6 episode 13 ended with a 10-month time jump showing Spencer playing and winning in the Super Bowl, then proposing to Olivia.

What happened to every character in the All American season 6 finale?

Spencer and Olivia got married

Despite the last-minute hurdles, All American season 6 ended with a happy ending for Spencer and Olivia. After their wedding venue got flooded, Spencer was MIA. But, unknown to Olivia, he was planning a last-minute, brand-new wedding for them in "the place it all started."

The big surprise made Olivia happy, and the two ended up at the married stage before the season ended.

Jordan and Layla found their new home

Jordan and Layla also got married in season 6, which Spencer officiated, and by the end of the season, the couple had their plans for the future set. Laura put the deed to the Baker house in Jordan and Layla's names and only asked them to fill the house with laughter in return.

Jordan also decided to follow in his father's footsteps, accepting the job as coach at South Crenshaw High.

Coop was accepted to two prestigious law schools

Spencer's long-time best friend, Coop, also got major news by the season finale—she was accepted into two prestigious law schools: GAU and Yale. While she didn't feel like she was "Ivy League material, Spencer was there to give his close first a pep talk about following her dreams.

That said, All American season 6 left Coop's decision of which law school to pick in a cliffhanger.

Catch All American season 6 and the previous five seasons of the series streaming on Netflix, with All American season 7 premiering on The CW on January 29 for a season sneak peek before it drops its official episode on February 3.

