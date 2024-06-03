What happened to Coach Mr Montes on All American?

The CW premiered the American sports drama series All American on October 10, 2018, and it is currently airing its sixth season. The show is inspired by the life of professional American football player Spencer Paysinger, portrayed as Spencer James by actor Daniel Ezra.

The central character of the series is Spencer, a football player at South Crenshaw High School in Los Angeles who is recruited by Beverly Hills High. As this opportunity thrusts him into a world of privilege and new challenges, he tries to balance his life between two different environments.

One notable absence from season 6 is Coach Mr. Montes. Unfortunately, Kamar de los Reyes, who portrayed Coach Mr. Montes, passed away on December 24, 2023, from cancer, leaving the cast and the viewers uncertain.

The show highlights the struggles faced by budding athletes and the complexities of high school life. Additionally, it delves into other social issues, including race, class, and identity. The series has received praise for its compelling narrative, superb acting, and careful handling of contemporary societal themes.

What happened to Kamar de los Reyes, who played Coach Mr. Montes on All American?

Kamar de los Reyes, who played Coach Montes in the TV series All American, passed away on December 24, 2023, at the age of 56, from cancer.

De los Reyes is survived by his wife, actress Sherri Saum, and his children, twins Michael and John, aged nine, and his son Caylen, 26, from a previous relationship. He is also survived by his parents, Matilde and Walfredo, and his siblings, Daniel and Walfredo, Jr., Lily, and Ilde.

In his last Instagram post, dated September 1, 2023, Kamar de los Reyes celebrated his oldest son's most recent accomplishment. The caption read,

"I always knew you would achieve great things, but I had no idea how great. It fills me with immense pride to have you as my son.''

At the time of his passing, De los Reyes had filmed parts for Hulu's upcoming limited series Washington Black, starring Sterling K. Brown, and was also filming All American. Additionally, he was set to appear in an upcoming Daredevil series for Marvel.

Coach Mr. Montes as a character on All American

Coach Montes was played by the actor Kamar de los Reyes on All American as another influential football coach. In the series, to set himself apart from his wife, who led the boys in football at Beverly Hills High, JJ played by Hunter Clowdus, gave him the nickname "Coach Mr." Montes.

Coach Asher, played by Cody Christian, and Mr. Montes, both brilliant, self-assured, and unpredictable football coaches from Coastal California, formed a special bond that ultimately challenged them both on All American.

Kamar de los Reyes made his debut as Coach Mr. Montes in the episode titled Liberation, which aired on March 14, 2022, and JJ's storyline concluded in season 5, causing mental health issues for actor Clowdus. While Clowdus expressed a desire to return for fans, the decision was ultimately made.

About Kamar de los Reyes

Puerto Rican actor Kamar de los Reyes was well-known for his versatility in television, film, and theater. On November 8, 1967, he was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He was the son of Cuban drummer Walfredo de los Reyes.

Kamar rose to fame as Antonio Vega after making nearly 300 appearances in the ABC serial opera One Life to Live between 1995 and 2009. In 2017, he gained popularity for his roles on Fox's Sleepy Hollow as demon Jobe and as Raul Menendez's voice in the Call of Duty: Black Ops video game series.

Apart from his work on All American, he was featured in ABC's The Rookie.

Interested viewers can watch Coach Montes in the old episodes of All American streaming on The CW Network.