All American season 7 episode 1 ending explained: Why did Jordan put his personal Instagram account on private?

All American season 7 episode 1 returns to South Crenshaw, featuring a mix of original cast members and a new team of high school football players aspiring to play in the NFL. Daniel Ezra, who portrayed Spencer James for the past six seasons, won't return as a regular cast member. However, Michael Evan Behling, who plays Jordan Baker, will have a significant role in season 7 as the new QB coach at Crenshaw.

Jordan faces challenges in balancing his responsibilities as a coach and a friend to his students. And being called out by the head coach for supposedly not taking his job seriously, he makes some tough decisions, like keeping his socials inaccessible to his students. By the end of episode 1, he decides to make his personal Instagram account private to set boundaries with his football players.

Meanwhile, South Crenshaw High is soon getting a new player on its team as the series introduces new characters, including KJ, played by Nathaniel McIntyre.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for All American season 7 episode 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

All American season 7 episode 1: Jordan struggles as a new coach and ends up making his Instagram private

Besides introducing new cast members in All American season 7 episode 1, the season premiere focused on Jordan as the new QB coach at South Crenshaw High. Throughout the episode, he developed an easygoing rapport with his players, which included joking with them, having fun, and getting involved in a bit of competition at the gym.

However, this fun dynamic took a turn when Jordan struggled to establish authority over his players. The episode concluded with him needing to put his personal Instagram account private.

While the initial fun atmosphere was embraced by everyone, South Crenshaw High's head coach, Coach Bobby, disapproved of it. He scolded Jordan, telling him that he was a coach and not a teammate, so he should act like it. Although Jordan believed he could be both a coach and a friend, his easygoing approach later undermined his authority.

He realized that his lack of authority allowed his players to think that he wasn't serious enough. One of them, in particular, was Yasmin, the quarterback for South Crenshaw High, who skipped training to play at some beach. When Jordan scolded him, Yasi started mouthing off about him trying to get "serious" now. He even whipped out a video of Jordan, who appeared to be having fun drinking back when he was a player.

From Coach Bobby's scolding to Yasi questioning his authority, Jordan later realized that becoming too friendly with his players could create problems. Layla also questioned why he was joking and sharing memes with his students on socials and why they had access to his account in the first place.

By the end of All American season 7 episode 1, Jordan decided to set boundaries by making his personal Instagram account private and making a new one dedicated to his gig as the QB coach.

Spencer sent Jordan an encouraging voice message in All American season 7 episode 1

A new life and a new job could be challenging, as seen in Jordan's struggle to find his footing as a coach at South Crenshaw High in All American season 7 episode 1. However, Spencer was there to support him, not in person, but through a voice message encouraging him in his coaching gig.

He reminded Jordan of the impact he could have on players who wanted to make it big in the NFL, urged him to believe in their dreams, and helped them achieve those goals. Spencer also told Jordan to remember that he could be that person to his players and not to remember what he brings to the table.

All American season 7 episode 1 introduced KJ

South Crenshaw High already has a team with Yasi as the quarterback. However, a new team member will soon join them: Kingston Jeremy, also known as KJ, who recently moved to LA with his father.

That said, KJ didn't know about the transfer until the near end of All American season 7 episode 1. He thought it was just a visit to LA, but when he asked his parents to return home earlier after an altercation with Khalil, his parents broke the news.

They were having marital problems and decided to try separation. His father would be staying in LA because he's got a new job as a coach at South Crenshaw High, and KJ would be staying with him. Meanwhile, his mom would be going back to Oakland. It meant KJ had to transfer schools and find a new team, and it would be South Crenshaw High.

His dad brought him to the lockers at the school at the end of All American season 7 episode 1, welcoming him to their new home. Jordan appeared to be excited about KJ joining the team. When they met early on, Jordan already knew him and also knew that he was among the "top 20 high school quarterbacks in California."

Catch All American season 7 episode 1 and all upcoming episodes, which will be released weekly on Mondays at 8 pm ET, only on The CW.

