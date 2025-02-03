All American season 7 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

All American season 7 is a sports drama series inspired by the life of Spencer Paysinger, a former professional football player. The show follows Spencer James, a high school football player who transfers from South Crenshaw to Beverly Hills High, navigating friendships, rivalries, and personal struggles.

All American season 7 premiered with a special sneak peek on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 8 pm ET on The CW. Following this preview, the season officially airs on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8 pm ET, with new episodes airing weekly in this time slot. All American season 7 consists of 13 episodes.

All American season 7 episode release schedule

Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating: Layla continues to play a pivotal role in Season 7, balancing her personal growth and new responsibilities while navigating the evolving dynamics of the group (Image via CW)

All American season 7 follows a weekly release format after its initial sneak peek. The first full episode airs on February 3, 2025, with subsequent episodes released every Monday at 8 pm ET. The complete schedule is as follows:

January 29, 2025 – Special sneak peek episode

February 3, 2025 – Episode 1

February 10, 2025 – Episode 2

February 17, 2025 – Episode 3

February 24, 2025 – Episode 4

March 3, 2025 – Episode 5

March 10, 2025 – Episode 6

March 17, 2025 – Episode 7

March 24, 2025 – Episode 8

March 31, 2025 – Episode 9

April 7, 2025 – Episode 10

April 14, 2025 – Episode 11

April 21, 2025 – Episode 12

April 28, 2025 – Episode 13 (Season Finale)

Viewing information

All American season 7 will be available exclusively on The CW. Episodes will also be available for streaming on The CW's official website and app, typically the day after broadcast. The CW's streaming service is free but ad-supported.

As of now, season 7 will not be available on other streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, or HBO Max. Previous seasons, however, remain accessible to subscribers on Netflix.

All American season 7 cast and characters

All American season 7 will see significant changes in the cast dynamic, starting with Daniel Ezra returning as Spencer James in a guest capacity. Similarly, Samantha Logan (Olivia Baker), Cody Christian (Asher Adams), Karimah Westbrook (Grace James), Monét Mazur (Laura Fine-Baker), and Chelsea Tavares (Patience Robinson) have been reduced to guest roles.

These changes shift the focus to other characters and new storylines.

Key returning series regulars include:

Bre-Z as Tamia "Coop" Cooper

Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating

Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker

New additions to the cast include:

Osy Ikhile as Cassius Jeremy, the new football coach at Beverly Hills High

Nathaniel McIntyre as Kingston "KJ" Jeremy, Osy's son

Elijah M. Cooper as Yasi, the quarterback at South Crenshaw High

Lauryn Hardy as Tori, Beverly High's head cheerleader

Terayle Hill as Marqui Edwards, a gang member and father to Khalil

Sasha Lance as Breonna Strong, a law professor closely connected to Coop

Additionally, Antonio J. Bell (Khalil) and Alexis Chikaeze (Amina) have been promoted to series regulars, further expanding the narrative with a fresh ensemble and new dynamics.

All American season 7 plot overview

Nathaniel McIntyre as Kingston "KJ" Jeremy: Coach Jeremy's son, whose presence adds competition and camaraderie within the team. (Image via CW)

The official logline of season 7 states:

"All American season 7 brings the drama] back to where it all began: Beverly Hills High and South Crenshaw High. It’s the same heart, same NFL dream, same crosstown rivalry, same messy hormones, ushered in by a new generation of L.A. teens, a new Beverly coach and our OG Vortex fam, who are surprised to find they’re supposed to be the responsible adults now."

With Spencer James now in the NFL, season 7 marks a major shift in focus for All American. Daniel Ezra will return in a guest capacity, and Olivia Baker, played by Samantha Logan, has also been reduced to a guest role.

This means All American season 7 will pivot away from Spencer and Olivia's storylines, giving more prominence to supporting characters like Layla Keating and Tamia "Coop" Cooper, though their specific arcs remain undisclosed.

What to expect from All American season 7

Based on past seasons, season 7 is expected to focus on character development and football-related storylines. With Spencer stepping back and a new generation of athletes taking center stage, the show will likely delve deeper into the journeys of characters like Layla, Coop, and the incoming student-athletes.

The introduction of Cassius Jeremy as the new coach at Beverly Hills High brings an opportunity to explore leadership dynamics, training challenges, and the evolution of team culture.

Additionally, season 7 could see intensified rivalries between Beverly Hills High and South Crenshaw High, with new players like KJ Jeremy and Yasi influencing team dynamics. Given the show's history, season 7 is also expected to tackle relevant social issues, including identity, economic disparities, and the pressure of high school athletics.

Catch the new episodes of All American season 7 on The CW.

