7 best All American couples that will make you believe in love

Created by April Blair and starring Daniel Ezra, Bre-Z, Samantha Logan, and others, All American, is a sports drama that revolves around the professional and personal lives of a group of people in Crenshaw and Beverly Hills.

The show has the perfect dose of sports and romance as it revolves around the life of Spencer (Ezra), who is a rising football player, and various couples that go through multiple challenges. As the series returns for a seventh season on January 29, 2025, it is time to take a look at some of the iconic couples of the series. Here’s a list of seven such couples.

Jordan and Simone, Spencer and Olivia, and other best couples from All American

1) Asher and Layla

Trending

Cody Christian - Source: Getty

While this couple appeared a long time ago on All American, their love was intense and passionate, as seen in seasons 4 to 6. Asher (Cody Christian) and Layla (Greta Onieogou), were each other’s first love and even though they brought out the worst side of each other, their pairing had a certain charm. The couple have stayed true friends and that showcases the strength of their bond.

2) Jordan and Simone

Michael Evans Behling - Source: Getty

Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Simone (Geffri Maya) might have started on the wrong foot on All American as Simone lied to Jordan that he was the father of her baby. However, they both matured as their relationship grew and they stopped resorting to emotional cheating. They stayed through seasons 2 and 3 and got married in Vegas, but their passion faded away after they went to college.

3) Spencer and Layla

Daniel Ezra (Image via Rotten Tomatoes TV)

These two had a bittersweet relationship on All American in seasons 5 and 6, as Spencer (Daniel Ezra) supported Layla as she struggled with mental health issues. Layla’s character arc is an important reminder about depression and seeing Spencer being beside her was a heartfelt watch. But, the two broke up because Layla had to work on herself and when she was ready, Spencer moved on with Olivia.

4) Asher and Jaymee

Cody Christian plays Asher - Source: Getty

Asher and Jaymee (Miya Horcher) are one of those couples on All American who stood by each other since they were young and went through illness, career milestones, and had a baby together. These two were together in seasons 4 to 6 and prove that one true love is possible as they always choose to stick by each other.

5) Olivia and Chris

Samantha Logan - Source: Getty

This pairing was cut short too fast in season 2 and had a messy beginning on All American, but it was full of passion and compatibility. Olivia (Samantha Logan) got together with Chris to distract herself from the bond between Spencer and Layla, but she began to feel genuinely for Chris (Spencer Moore II). However, Chris’ concussion in the Crenshaw and Beverly showdown led the relationship to end.

6) Coop and Patience

Bre-Z - Source: Getty

Another All American couple that has seen it all and has always been together, since seasons 3 to 6, is Coop (Bre-Z) and Patience (Chelsea Tavares). Even though the two took a break for a while, both of them realized that they are important to each other. They don’t shy away from being there for each other and have survived stardom, gunshots, and stabbings. A new chapter awaits for them as Patience will head to Broadway and Coop will go to law school.

7) Spencer and Olivia

Samantha Logan - Source: Getty

Spencer and Olivia are yet another couple on All American who are the true pairing in the show. The two fell for each other since their first conversation on the Beverly Hills High lawn and have survived every challenge together. Since seasons 3 to 6, even though they took breaks and saw other people, they came back to each other and while Spencer is a Super Bowl champion, Olivia is a respected author.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback