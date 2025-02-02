Wild Cards Season 1 recap: Everything you need to know before season 2 arrives

The hit police procedural Wild Cards took audiences by storm when it premiered in early 2024, offering a unique blend of crime-solving and con artistry. Co-produced by Canada’s CBC Television and the American network The CW, the series quickly gained a loyal fan base, leading to its renewal for a second season, set to debut in February 2025. Before diving into the new season, here’s a comprehensive recap of season 1 to bring you up to speed.

The show stars Giacomo Gianniotti as Cole Ellis, a demoted detective looking to reclaim his former position, and Vanessa Morgan as Max Mitchell, a cunning con woman who uses her skills to navigate the criminal world. Other notable cast members include Jason Priestley as George Graham, Terry Chen as Chief Li, and Karin Konoval as Commissioner Russo, each adding depth to the show’s dynamic storytelling.

Let's take a recap of Wild Cards Season 1

The Premise of Wild Cards Season 1

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/CBC)

The show follows Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti), a by-the-book detective who has been demoted to water patrol duty. His life takes a turn when he is assigned to transport Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan), a sharp-witted con woman.

However, Max proves invaluable when she unexpectedly helps solve a high-profile case, catching the department's attention. Seeing potential in their unorthodox partnership, the police give them an ultimatum: work together to solve cases, or face their respective demotions and legal troubles.

A thrilling, comedic, and unpredictable dynamic follows between two unlikely allies who must navigate crime, trust issues, and their pasts.

Wild Cards Season 1 highlights

Throughout Wild Cards Season 1, Max and Cole took on a series of unpredictable cases that tested their growing partnership. From their first assignment in The Infinity Thief, where Max’s street smarts proved crucial in catching a notorious thief, to their undercover escapade in Dead of Night, set on a vampire TV show to track down a stalker, the season was packed with thrilling investigations and unexpected humor.

The finale, Romancing the Egg, delivered a shocking twist about Max’s past, revealing her estranged husband, Olivier—the man responsible for her father’s imprisonment. Determined to take him down, Max orchestrated an elaborate heist to steal a $33 million egg from Olivier, leading to his arrest.

Just when it seemed the dust had settled, a startling revelation emerged—Max and her friend Ricky had been planning the heist long before, intending to switch the egg with a replica and disappear.

However, instead of vanishing, Max made a bold choice to return and share a crucial piece of information with Cole: the identity of his brother’s killer. This final moment set the stage for an even more intense and suspenseful Season 2.

What to expect in Wild Cards Season 2

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/CBC)

With season 1 ending on a dramatic note, season 2 promises even more twists and high-stakes cases. The upcoming season will introduce new characters, including Martin Sheen as Joseph Edwards, a con man with ties to Max, and Ally Sheedy as Rose Pruett, a tough ranch owner. Additionally, new cases will test Max and Cole’s evolving partnership, while unresolved tensions from season 1 could resurface.

With 13 episodes season 2 of Wild Cards is set to expand on the show’s engaging formula while exploring deeper character arcs and more complex cases. Whether you’re a fan of crime dramas, witty partnerships, or heist-style storytelling, the new season promises to be a must-watch.

Get ready to see Max and Cole back in action when Wild Cards returns in 2025!

