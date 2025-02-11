All American season 7 episode 2 ending explained: Is Layla pregnant? If she’s not, then who is?

All American season 7 episode 2, titled Get By, follows a mix of returning and new cast members as they navigate the first day of the school year. Everyone is anxious about what lies ahead, especially KJ and his father, Cassius, the new football coach at South Crenshaw High School.

However, they are not the only ones facing some anxiety. Layla, while she isn't back to school like Coop, has gotten shocking life-changing news—she is experiencing pregnancy symptoms and a positive test result. And she isn't sure what to feel about it. Liv being back doesn't help because she's not around and is a bit cagey about her sponsee.

Layla is left to deal with the implication of being pregnant by herself, especially with Jordan being busy as the QB coach during the first day of school. But by the All American season 7 episode 2 finale, Layla and the viewers are left in shock because of another twist in her pregnancy news.

Yes, someone is pregnant in All American season 7 episode 2, but it might not be as everyone initially thought. That said, changes are ahead for everyone, whether it's a new team, a new school, new dreams, or new plans.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for All American season 7 episode 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

All American season 7 episode 2 ending: Layla's false pregnancy test

Layla in All American season 7 episode 2 (Image via The CW)

All American season 7 episode 2 is filled with shocking twists and turns for Layla after she gets a positive pregnancy test. However, by the end of the episode, after taking several more at-home pregnancy test kits, she finds out that it's nothing but a false alarm.

Layla is admittedly relieved, telling Olivia that she isn't ready to have a baby yet. Liv understands her friend's predicament and consoles her, saying that she only has to follow her own timeline in terms of serious matters like having kids.

The confusion began when Layla initially got a positive result. As she and Liv were discussing pregnancy symptoms, Coop stopped by on his way to school to drop off a test kit. When Layla took it, the result came back positive, fueling speculation.

Layla takes pregnancy tests (Image via The CW)

However, later that evening, Liv's sponsee, Elle Grant, drops her off at Layla's house after dinner and asks to use the bathroom. On her way out, she casually mentions that she saw the pregnancy test kit and that the particular company had a massive recall of all its pregnancy kits because they were giving false positives.

It turns out that Layla was just another victim of the faulty pregnancy test. At the end of All American season 7 episode 2, she double-checks using pregnancy test kits from several brands, and everything comes out negative—confirming that Layla is not pregnant.

Who is pregnant in All American season 7 episode 2?

Liv is pregnant (Image via The CW)

Layla may not be pregnant in All American season 7 episode 2, but someone is, and that turns out to be Olivia Baker.

Throughout the episode, there is no hint that she could be carrying a baby. However, hearing about Layla's symptoms makes her realize that she has been experiencing the same. Her period is late, she's peeing a lot, and she says she's also eating nonstop. The two also recall how Liv was put off by Jordan's cologne.

While the episode didn't show Liv taking the test, she must have taken it while Layla was taking hers. After Layla confirms she's not pregnant, Liv hands her own test to her friend, revealing that she is.

Later, Liv calls Spencer James to share the news, saying that he might need to sit down for whatever she's about to say. However, the scene cuts off before she can tell him about the baby.

All American season 7 episode 2: KJ's rocky start with his new team

KJ in All American (Image via The CW)

KJ's first day of school in All American season 7 episode 2 is rocky. He didn't hit it off with his teammates from the get-go. He is the new quarterback and isn't shy to tell his teammates not to slack off. However, being the new guy among teammates who have known each other for years, some of them think that he's a bit too rigid for being the new kid on the block.

One of his teammates even tells him that there's a hierarchy in the team, further accusing KJ of riding the coattails of being the coach's son. However, with everyone's love for the game and their shared goal—to win—they have found a common ground. By the end of All American season 7 episode 2, KJ doesn't look like the odd one out in his new team anymore.

Meanwhile, Coach Cassius is also getting the hang of being the new football coach. He is eager to prove to everyone that the South Crenshaw High School football team has what it takes.

Jordan takes Khalil under his wing in All American season 7 episode 2

Khalil in All American season 7 (Image via The CW)

Another major twist in All American season 7 episode 2 is Jordan Baker deciding to take Khalil under his wing. He wants to support the kid, whom almost everyone at school considers a problematic kid with no future. Jordan sees potential in him as far as football is concerned, especially after he knew that Khalil used to play football when he was young and that he had potential then.

The first point of business is to convince Khalil to play for his teammates, which didn't take a lot of convincing. Khalil has agreed to join the football team, but they both know that it won't be an easy road for both of them. Jordan will have to deal with Coach Bobby, who isn't his or Khalil's fan, and Khalil will also have to deal with being teammates with Yasi, his number one antagonist.

Catch All American season 7 episode 2 and upcoming episodes only on The CW. New episodes arrive weekly on Mondays at 8:00 pm ET.

