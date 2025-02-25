All American season 7 episode 4 ending explained: Why is there tension between KJ and Cassius? Their conflict explained

All American season 7 episode 4 brings another thrilling ride for fans as it brings a dramatic showdown on and away from the football field. Titled Face Off, the latest episode brings a mix of sports action, deep-rooted conflicts, personal drama, and conflicting loyalties.

After a loss for the Eagles in the previous episode, KJ becomes determined to turn things around for his new team. In an attempt to come up with a winning strategy for the next game, he uses plays that Jordan Baker used before as opposed to his father's. KJ's bold risk in innovating new gameplays creates tension with Cassius, who wants them to stick to proven methods. He thinks KJ is undermining him as the head coach.

Meanwhile, Layla and Khalil face tough choices of their own. All American season 7 episode 4 teases fierce rivalries and personal dilemmas that force favorite All American characters to confront their pasts and redefine their futures.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for All American season 7 episode 4. Reader discretion is advised.

All American season 7 episode 4 ending: Tension between KJ and Cassius comes to a head

In All American season 7 episode 4, tension arises between KJ, the new QB at Beverly Hills High, and his father and the team's head coach, Cassius, which will determine the trajectory of their relationship going forward. After the loss in their first game of the season, as seen in All American season 7 episode 3, both KJ and Cassius took it hard.

Ava mediates between Cassius and KJ (Image via The CW)

In episode 4, KJ is even more determined to turn his new team's fortune for the better. He uses Jordan Baker's old plays to create a new winning play for his team just in time for their next game. Meanwhile, Cassius is feeling the defeat of not being able to prove to the entire school that the football team has what it takes to win. So, when he sees KJ playing Jordan's videos to his teammates, he gets angry.

He doesn't approve of KJ using someone else's plays for the team, especially plays from the QB coach of a rival team, and tells him to create his own legacy by using the plays they have been using in KJ's old team. However, it doesn't seem to be the only reason why Cassius has it bad with KJ in All American season 7 episode 4.

During his conversation with Ava, who is visiting them after missing KJ's first game, Cassius admits that with everything happening in their family, he is feeling out of sorts. Besides the move to Los Angeles and his and Ava's marital problems, there is also the mounting desire to turn the current Beverly Hills High football team into a winning team.

Moreover, he says that KJ creating new plays instead of sticking to his old, proven ones makes him feel like he's losing everything. Cassius tells Ava that being the head football coach is the only thing that he has for himself. He feels like what KJ is doing for the team—running plays—feels like KJ is taking the head coach role from him. However, Ava makes him understand that whatever success the team has, it will always return to him because he's the head coach, and he's the one inspiring the entire team to do the best they can, including KJ.

At the end of All American season 7 episode 4, KJ and Cassius resort to their old, close father-son relationship after both of them apologize to the other. KJ assures his father that whatever he does for the team, it's his and his father's win, no matter whose play they are using.

Khalil is forced to establish his loyalty in All American season 7 episode 4

Khalil chooses football (Image via The CW)

All American season 7 episode 4 brings personal conflict to the forefront for Khalil after his father arrives at the school unannounced. He wants them to bond and spend time together, but being part of South Crenshaw High's football team means Khalil has other things to do besides following around his father and getting entangled with his mess.

Being with his father, who is a gang member, is trouble for Khalil, which is what he finds out after he stays with him for the night. His game was awful the following day, which Jordan noticed. He makes Khalil question his priorities, although he understands that the problem is not Khalil wanting football but his father's business.

At the end of All American season 7 episode 4, despite Khalil feeling conflicted about flaking on his father, who took care of him as a single parent, he decides to choose himself and his future. He takes a stand against his father, telling him that he won't be going on any gang-related business with him anymore.

All American season 7 episode 4 brings a new lead to Jordan's search

Jordan continues his search for his missing uncle in All American season 7 episode 4, despite Layla telling him he's grasping at straws. He still thinks Coach Bobby is his long-lost uncle, but he needs proof. Episode 4 sees him trying to get close to the head coach to learn about his past, like the fact that Coach Bobby spent his childhood jumping from one place to another.

Jordan Baker in All American season 7 episode 4 (Image via The CW)

He thinks that his uncle's adoption explains Coach Bobby's childhood. However, a text from Olivia uncovers another lead—his uncle was never adopted. Instead, he was in foster care, which his grandma didn't know about. Olivia also has the address he can check out to learn more about their missing relative.

Layla faces conflict in All American season 7 episode 4

In All American season 7 episode 4, Layla Baker faces a difficult choice when former pop star Elle Grant wants to work with her. Layla is hesitant because of Elle's social media posts mocking people with mental health issues, which is close to her because of her own and her mother's depression. While Coop advocates for giving Elle a second chance, Layla doesn't want to.

However, her opinions changed after reading the songs Elle wrote. She sees how the former controversial pop star has changed, so she invites her to her place, teasing a possible collaboration as their story continues.

Catch All American season 7 episode 4 only on The CW. New episodes of the sports drama arrive every Monday at 8:00 pm ET.

