How many roles has Selenis Leyva played in Law & Order series? All characters explored

Few TV shows last long enough to become a part of pop culture, but Law & Order has been on the air for more than three decades. The show first aired in 1990, and even after a brief cancellation, it came back in 2022 and continues to run strong. Its format is simple but effective—each episode is split into two halves: the first follows detectives investigating a crime, and the second focuses on prosecutors trying the case in court.

The show has gone through major cast changes over the seasons, but some actors keep coming back—sometimes even as different characters. One of them is Selenis Leyva, an actress who has played multiple roles across the Law & Order franchise.

Most fans will remember her as Detective Mariluz Rivera, a recurring character in Law & Order between 2004 and 2006. But Rivera was just one of the nine different characters she has played in the franchise. From detectives to defense attorneys and various guest roles, Leyva has been all over Law & Order, appearing in the original series, SVU, and Criminal Intent over the years.

All the characters played by Selenis Leyva in Law & Order

Selenis Leyva (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/WireImage)

1) Detective Mariluz Rivera – (Seasons 15–17, 18 episodes)

Rivera, a recurring character, was an NYPD detective assisting lead investigators. She worked on major cases, delivering key information but never had a deep backstory. Rivera appeared in multiple crime scenes and interrogations before quietly exiting in Season 17. Unlike the main detectives, she had no personal arcs or dramatic send-off.

2) Patricia Kaplan – (Season 24, Episode - In God We Trust)

Kaplan was a defense attorney representing a young religious man charged with murder. She pushed for a reduced sentence, arguing for rehabilitation within his community. Unlike Rivera, Kaplan had a courtroom-heavy role, debating prosecutors Nolan Price and Nicholas Baxter. This appearance marked Leyva’s return to the show nearly 20 years later.

3) Rona Henderson – (Season 20, Episode - Boy on Fire)

Henderson was the mother of a teenager tied to a murder case. The episode focused on a high school student burned alive by classmates. Henderson struggled between protecting her son and facing harsh realities. It was an emotional role, but brief, as she wasn’t central to the investigation.

4) Detective Rivera – Law & Order: Criminal Intent (Season 10, Episode - Icarus)

A different Rivera from Law & Order, this detective worked a case involving a Broadway producer’s death during a stunt. She assisted lead detectives but had minimal screen time. Her role was procedural, providing background information and confirming details rather than actively shaping the investigation or solving the case.

5) Nita Cabrera – Law & Order (Season 15, Episode - Veteran’s Day)

Selenis Leyva (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for PEOPLE En Espanol )

Cabrera was involved in a fraud case where veterans were scammed out of benefits. She wasn’t the main perpetrator but had ties to the scheme. She was questioned by detectives and provided key details that helped expose the operation. While small, the role was significant to the episode’s resolution.

6) Warden’s Secretary – Law & Order: Criminal Intent (Season 5, Episode - Prisoner)

Levya played the role of a woman who worked at a prison where a suspicious inmate death led to a corruption scandal. She had access to critical documents but was hesitant to share information. Eventually, her cooperation helped detectives uncover abuse by prison staff. It was a minor role, mainly providing background on the prison’s operations.

7) Samantha Morgan – Law & Order: SVU (Season 20, Episode - Facing Demons)

Morgan was a survivor of abuse at a children’s group home. She was afraid to testify but played a major role in bringing the perpetrators to justice. Her character showed the long-term effects of trauma, making this one of Leyva’s more emotionally driven performances in the Law & Order universe.

8) DeeDee Salazar – (Season 11, Episode - Sunday in the Park with Jorge)

Salazar was linked to a gang-related murder during a parade. She wasn’t directly involved but knew key details. The detectives pressed her for information, putting her in a difficult position between loyalty and truth. It was a supporting role, primarily serving as a witness rather than a suspect or victim.

9) Lorinda Gutierrez – Law & Order: SVU (Season 1, Episode - Hysteria)

Selenis Leyva (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Gutierrez was a s*x worker questioned in a serial r*pist case. Initially reluctant to talk, she eventually provided key insights into the suspect’s behavior. Her role highlighted how marginalized women were often overlooked by law enforcement. It was a brief but impactful appearance in SVU’s early days.

The show's Season 24, Episode 14, titled A Price to Pay, is scheduled to air on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

