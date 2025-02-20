Who is Luke Mitchell on Chicago Med? Everything you need to know

Chicago Med has been on air since 2015 as part of Dick Wolf’s One Chicago universe. The show follows the doctors and nurses at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as they deal with life-threatening emergencies, complicated medical cases, and personal struggles.

One of the newer characters on the show is Dr. Mitch Ripley, played by Luke Mitchell. He joined Chicago Med in season 9 as an attending physician in the emergency department. Unlike some of the other doctors, Ripley has a rough past that sets him apart. His backstory includes a troubled childhood and run-ins with the law before he turned his life around and became a doctor.

His arrival at Gaffney was not smooth, and his journey has been filled with challenges. He has had to prove himself to his colleagues while dealing with personal issues. In season 10, his actions put his future in jeopardy.

Everything you need to know about Luke Mitchell's Dr. Mitch Ripley on Chicago Med

Played by Luke Mitchell, Dr. Mitch Ripley, who was introduced in Chicago Med season 9, turned his life around and worked his way up. Nevertheless, his backstory, such as his run-ins with the law, made him an outsider at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. From the moment he arrived, he had to prove that he belonged among the other doctors.

Ripley showed that he was skilled and had sharp instincts in the ER but his personal struggles often got in the way. He formed a complicated relationship with Dr. Hannah Asher who also had a history of personal issues.

While they shared a connection, Ripley’s self-destructive tendencies and inability to deal with his emotions caused problems between them. Their relationship was full of ups and downs, especially when Ripley started drinking heavily in season 10 after the death of his best friend.

Ripley’s downward spiral reached its breaking point in season 10 episode 13 (Take a Look in the Mirror). He got into a bar fight with a stranger, only to find out later that the man he attacked had been brought into the ER as a patient.

Realizing the damage he had done, Ripley tried to hide his involvement, giving subtle hints to Dr. John Frost about the man’s condition without admitting the truth. But when the patient’s situation got worse and his kidney had to be removed, Ripley finally confessed that he was the one who had caused the injuries.

His admission led to immediate consequences. Sharon Goodwin suspended him without pay and informed him that there would be a formal investigation. She also made it clear that she was recommending his termination to the hospital board.

Ripley accepted full responsibility and did not try to fight the decision. He told Goodwin that he was sorry for the trouble he had caused and admitted that he brought it on himself.

Chicago Med (Image via NBC)

The situation also created a breaking point in his relationship with Hannah. She confronted him after finding out about the fight, but Ripley insisted that he had fixed the problem by helping save the patient. Hannah was not convinced and told him that she no longer knew what to say to him.

With a suspension in place, legal trouble ahead, and no guarantee that he will keep his job, Ripley’s future on the show remains uncertain.

Chicago Med season 10, episode 14, titled Acid Test, is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC.

