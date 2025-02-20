Chicago Med season 10 episode 13 recap: Who is Eva?

NBC’s Chicago Med season 10 episode 13 titled Take a Look in the Mirror, aired on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. This episode focused on intense personal struggles and tough ethical decisions. Dr. Mitch Ripley continued down a dangerous path, while Dr. Hannah Asher handled an emotional case involving a young woman facing a complicated pregnancy.

As tensions grew, Ripley’s reckless behavior led him into a violent fight that could end his career. Meanwhile, Jackie fought a custody battle against her manipulative ex-husband, and a trans woman with dementia finally received the care and respect she deserved.

However, one of the most emotional stories of the episode was about Eva, a deeply religious woman who was admitted to the hospital with an ectopic pregnancy, a condition where a pregnancy develops outside the uterus, making it unsafe and impossible to continue.

Chicago Med season 10 episode 13: What happened with Eva?

Eva’s journey in this episode was filled with both strength and heartbreak. When she arrived at the hospital, she was suffering from an ectopic pregnancy. Dr. Asher told her that the pregnancy could not continue and had to be terminated to keep her safe. But Eva was hesitant as she didn’t want her fiance to find out, afraid that he would leave her.

As the story unfolded, Eva finally opened up to Dr. Asher. She revealed that she had not become pregnant by choice instead she had been se*ually assaulted by someone she knew.

Eva felt guilt and shame, believing secrecy would protect her future. Dr. Asher reassured her she wasn’t to blame. When she told her fiancé, he judged her instead of supporting her, demanding an apology for going against their faith. Heartbroken, Eva found support in Dr. Asher, who refused to let her pain be dismissed.

Dr. Asher and Dr. Archer (Image via Instagram / nbconechicago)

Chicago Med season 10 episode 13: Dr. Mitch Ripley got suspended

Dr. Mitch Ripley’s struggles became even worse in Chicago Med season 10 episode 13, leading to his suspension from the hospital. Ever since his childhood friend Sully died, Ripley had been spiraling out of control, drinking too much, getting into fights, and making reckless choices. One night, he got into a violent fight with a stranger, leaving him bruised and injured.

Ripley unknowingly treated a man he had fought, only recognizing him by a tattoo. His reaction made Dr. Frost suspicious, leading him to confess. The patient’s wife overheard, resulting in Ripley’s suspension without pay.

Hospital administrator Sharon Goodwin told him he had become a liability and that she would try to get him terminated. Now, with his job at risk and his relationship with Dr. Asher falling apart, Ripley hit his lowest point yet.

Dr. Frost and Dr. Ripley (Image via Instagram / nbconechicago)

Other highlights of Chicago Med season 10 episode 13

Besides Eva and Ripley’s stories, Chicago Med season 10 episode 13 also focused on Jackie’s emotional custody battle. She had struggled with self-harm because of the stress from her long shifts in the burn unit. Her ex-husband used her past mental health struggles against her in court, trying to take their daughter away.

He wanted to move out of Chicago with the child, saying that Jackie was not fit to take care of her. However, Dr. Charles supported Jackie, telling the court how much she had grown and how dedicated she was as a mother. In the end, the judge decided on 50/50 custody, which brought Jackie a sense of relief.

Several relationships ended—Jackie and Dr. Charles split after he pulled away, calling his therapist mindset a barrier. Dr. Asher broke up with Ripley over his reckless behavior. Meanwhile, Maggie helped a trans woman with dementia get proper care in an LGBTQIA-friendly facility, ensuring she could live as her true self.

Fans of the franchise can watch Chicago Med season 10 episode 13 on NBC and Peacock.

