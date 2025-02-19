The Berlin ER cast developed a new respect for medical professionals after filming the Apple TV+ original (Exclusive)

Apple TV+ brings you Berlin ER on February 26, providing a deep insight into the chaos and madness that exists in the emergency room, and how the unique cast of medical professionals deal with this never-ending pressure on an everyday basis.

Ad

Sportskeeda spoke to Haley Louise Jones, who plays Dr. Zanna Parker on the show, a medical professional who is overwhelmed by what she experiences in Berlin ER. Sportskeeda was also delighted to interact with Slavko Popadić (who plays Dr. Ben Weber) as a part of the press round.

Apple TV+ has recently forayed into the world of German-language original content with shows such as Where's Wanda? Berlin ER speaks a universal language though - the sheer madness that exists in the emergency room.

Ad

Trending

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

The cast of Berlin ER underwent rigorous training for the Apple TV+ original

Apple TV+ often goes the extra mile to ensure authenticity in its content. Slavko Popadić spoke about the training that the actors underwent for Berlin ER:

"We both had an internship. Haley and I. Because we live in the same town. For a few days. It was very nice. Production made it possible to have a lot of interviews with doctors, with nurses. Then we had medical boot camp, like for some weeks with the whole cast."

Ad

When asked about how her perspective towards the medical field has changed after filming the Apple TV+ original, Haley Louise Jones was contemplative. After much pondering, she said:

"I think if you work in an ER, it's a very specific field. I heard a doctor say to me - if you work in the ER, you have to be an adrenaline junkie. And he said you can be a doctor and not work in ER. So it is a choice and it says a lot about you as a person, you know."

Ad

Ad

Jones went on to draw a parallel between ER specialists and those in the acting world. Even though both disciplines may be worlds apart, they do have something in common:

"So, that's something that I've come to learn that I find really, really interesting because sometimes as an actor you are also an adrenaline junkie in a way, you know. It's a certain path that comes with certain dynamics in the job."

Ad

The great tragedy of the medical experience is that doctors and nurses do not disengage the moment they remove their scrubs. They carry the toil and rigor back home. Jones added:

"And I think I realized more than before how human they are. You have to be able to deal with tragedy, you know, and you face so many challenging situations everyday but you are still a human being. And I realized how they have to compartmentalize but they are more affected than I realize. They do go home with stuff."

Ad

Ad

Slavko Popadić too was moved and overwhelmed by the Berlin ER experience. And much like Jones, had a newfound respect for the medical world:

"Despite their own struggles, they sacrifice themselves to help others. They have their own problems. They have children, they have problems but they are on the front line of emergencies and they do the job. They push through."

Ad

Catch the first two episodes of Berlin ER on Apple TV+ on February 26. A new episode will premiere every single Wednesday. Stay tuned for more coverage of the show!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback