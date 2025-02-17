What happened to Teresa with Locked-in Syndrome in Chicago Med? Explained

Chicago Med has been on the air since 2015 and has delivered some of the most intense medical cases on television over the years. As part of Dick Wolf’s Chicago franchise, the show follows the doctors, nurses, and staff at the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s emergency department.

Ad

Chicago Med has tackled everything from major trauma cases to complex ethical dilemmas. One of the most disturbing storylines happened in season 2 episode 16, titled Prisoner’s Dilemma, when Dr. Natalie Manning handled a case involving a patient named Teresa.

Teresa had been in a vegetative state for five years following a severe brain injury from a car accident. However, when she was admitted to the hospital for unexplained bleeding, a shocking discovery was made—she was pregnant. Since she had been declared comatose for years, this meant someone had assaulted her while she was unable to move or communicate.

Ad

Trending

To increase her family’s devastation, further testing revealed more shocking results: Teresa wasn’t actually in a coma. She had Locked-in Syndrome, also called LiS, which meant she had been fully conscious but trapped inside her paralyzed body the entire time.

Everything you need to know about Teresa’s Locked-in syndrome and how it ends in Chicago Med

Ad

Ad

When Teresa was brought into Chicago Med, it was supposed to be a routine check-up. She had been in a vegetative state for five years after a car accident left her with severe brain damage. Her long-term care facility noticed blood in her urine and transferred her to the emergency department for evaluation.

Dr. Natalie Manning took her case and found something shocking—Teresa was pregnant. She had been unresponsive for years, so there was no doubt she had been sexually assaulted while under care.

Ad

Detective Erin Lindsay from Chicago P.D. arrived to investigate, trying to figure out when the assault happened and who was responsible. The hospital staff were horrified by the situation. Sharon Goodwin, the hospital’s administrator, understood the legal and ethical issues involved.

Manning was focused on something else. She wanted to know if Teresa had any awareness at all and felt something was off. Manning pushed for neurological tests when others dismissed the idea. The first round of tests showed no response, but she refused to stop there. Manning tried again, and this time, she saw a flicker of recognition. Teresa reacted to stimulation and proved she wasn’t in a coma.

Ad

Further tests revealed the real diagnosis—Teresa had Locked-in Syndrome. She had been fully aware for five years but couldn’t move or communicate. Teresa had heard and experienced everything around her without a way to respond, including the assault. She knew what was happening but had no way to stop it.

Ad

Teresa’s parents were devastated by the news. They thought their daughter was in a deep coma, and now they realized she had suffered unimaginable trauma while being completely helpless.

To further complicate things, they had already decided they wanted to keep the baby. Manning, however, argued that Teresa should have a say in the decision. With new communication tools available for Locked-in Syndrome patients, Teresa could potentially express her wishes.

Ad

Chicago Med season 2 episode 16’s case was about whether Teresa would be treated as a person who still had a voice. Manning and the hospital staff fought to make sure she had the chance to decide her own fate rather than having others make choices for her.

The next episode of Chicago Med is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. This will be season 10 episode 13, titled Take a Look in the Mirror.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback