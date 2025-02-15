Who is Derrick Gibson on Chicago Fire? Everything you need to know

Chicago Fire, created by Dick Wolf, has been on network television since it started airing on NBC in 2012. The first show in the One Chicago franchise, it follows the firefighters and paramedics at Firehouse 51 as they handle emergencies and personal struggles.

Over the years the show has introduced new characters while also biding farewell to longtime favorites. Derrick Gibson was one of the more recent additions and was played by Rome Flynn. He joined Chicago Fire in season 12 episode 2, and had a complicated past. He was not like most recruits since he used to be a boxer, and carried the weight of a tragic accident, which occured inside the ring.

He kept to himself and did not open up easily. However, he quickly proved that he was a capable firefighter. Even though he earned his place at Firehouse 51, his time on the show was not long.

Everything you need to know about Derrick Gibson on Chicago Fire

Derrick Gibson, played by Rome Flynn, had been floating among stations, most recently working with Truck 46, before joining Truck 81.

What set Gibson apart from other recruits was his past—before becoming a firefighter, he was an amateur boxer with a promising career. However, during a match, he accidentally killed his opponent. The guilt from that incident pushed him away from boxing, leading him to firefighting as a way to cope.

Gibson first caught the attention of Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) during a call where he acted heroically under pressure. She was impressed by his skills and decided to bring him into Firehouse 51.

While he proved himself as a capable firefighter in Chicago Fire, he was also reserved and avoided talking about his past. His reluctance to bond with his coworkers made some of them suspicious, especially Sam Carver (Jake Lockett), who noticed Gibson struggling with personal demons.

As the season progressed, Gibson’s past started to catch up with him. His trauma from the boxing incident never fully went away, and it became clear that he was using painkillers to suppress it. The turning point came in season 12 episode 8, when his behavior became erratic.

He lashed out at paramedic Jared Lennox (Wesam Keesh) in front of the team and injured his hand by punching a locker. When Stella found him alone, breaking down, he finally confessed that he was not okay. He told her he needed to leave to get help, marking his departure from Firehouse 51.

While Gibson’s exit was abrupt, Rome Flynn later confirmed that his departure was planned, and did not arise due to scheduling conflicts. He clarified that his role in Godfather of Harlem had nothing to do with leaving Chicago Fire. His storyline in the show suggested he was focusing on his recovery.

His character followed a similar arc to Kelly Severide’s (Taylor Kinney) past struggles with painkillers. As of now, there are no official plans for Gibson to return.

The next episode of Chicago Fire is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 9 pm ET on NBC. This will be episode 13 of Chicago Fire season 13, titled Born of Fire. In this episode, after a daring rescue at an adventure park, Kidd asks Severide to create a ropes course for Girls on Fire; Violet's former nemesis returns, asking for her help; Herrmann prepares a signature cocktail for Molly's.

