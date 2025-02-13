Why are there rumors about Caitlin Carver returning to Chicago Fire? Explained

NBC’s Chicago Fire has been running since 2012, making it one of the longest-running dramas on television. The show follows the lives of firefighters, paramedics, and rescue personnel at Firehouse 51 as they handle life-threatening emergencies while dealing with personal and professional challenges.

Over the years, Chicago Fire has introduced new characters, said goodbye to some fan favorites, and created some truly unforgettable villains.

One of those villains was Emma Jacobs, played by Caitlin Carver. She joined the show in season 10, episode 17 as a temporary paramedic while Sylvie Brett was away. From the start, she made it clear she wanted a permanent spot at Firehouse 51, even if it meant stepping over people to get it.

She tried to get Violet Mikami fired, blackmailed Paramedic Chief Evan Hawkins, and eventually abandoned her partner during a fire. She was removed from Firehouse 51 but later returned in season 11 as part of the Chicago Fire Department’s Internal Affairs. After she was exposed to corruption, she was fired and hasn’t been seen since.

Now, rumors are swirling that Caitlin Carver could be coming back. The latest episode synopsis hints at Violet’s "former nemesis" returning, leading many to believe that Emma Jacobs might not be gone for good.

Is Caitlin Carver returning to Chicago Fire? Here’s why fans think so

Chicago Fire (Image sourced from NBC)

Rumors about Caitlin Carver’s return to Chicago Fire started when NBC released the synopsis for season 13, episode 13 (Born of Fire). The official description mentioned that Violet Mikami’s “former nemesis” would be back and would be asking for her help. That one sentence was enough to set off speculation because out of all the characters Violet has dealt with, only one person fits the “nemesis” label—Emma Jacobs.

Fans immediately connected the dots. Emma was last seen in season 11, episode 11, where she was fired after Violet found a voice recording from Evan Hawkins that exposed her blackmail attempts. Before that, she had done everything she could to take Violet’s job, including tampering with medical supplies, threatening to expose Violet’s relationship with Hawkins, and literally abandoning her partner during a fire.

She was removed from Firehouse 51 but later came back in a new role with Internal Affairs, investigating cases within the department. That second chance didn’t last long, though. Violet used Hawkins’ recordings to get her fired for good.

Why would Emma Jacobs come back?

Chicago Fire (Image sourced from NBC)

The biggest question isn’t just whether Emma is returning—it’s why she would even show up again. The last time she was on the show, she was exposed as a manipulator who tried to take advantage of people in power. She lost her career at CFD because of it. So what reason would she have to return now?

One possibility is that she’s looking for redemption. Maybe she wants to clear her name or convince Violet that she’s changed. Another theory is that she’s back with an agenda.

Emma is someone who always looks out for herself, and if she’s returning, it’s probably because she sees an opportunity to get something out of it. The fact that the synopsis says she’s “pleading for help” makes it even more interesting. What kind of trouble could she be in that would make her turn to the very person who helped take her down?

Is Caitlin Carver actually returning?

Chicago Fire (Image sourced from NBC)

So far, there’s been no official confirmation that Caitlin Carver is coming back. NBC hasn’t announced anything, and the actress hasn’t made any public comments about a return. That being said, Chicago Fire has a history of keeping big character returns under wraps. The show doesn’t always announce guest appearances in advance, especially when it comes to past villains or one-time characters.

The wording of the synopsis strongly suggests that Emma is the one returning. Violet doesn’t have many enemies, and no other character fits the “nemesis” description as well as Emma. Unless the writers are pulling a misdirect and bringing back someone completely unexpected, there’s a very good chance that Caitlin Carver will be back in Born of Fire.

What are the chances of Emma sticking around?

Chicago Fire (Image sourced from NBC)

Even if Emma does return, the real question is whether she’ll be sticking around for more than one episode. Given her history, it’s unlikely she’ll become a regular cast member again, but Chicago Fire does like to bring back characters for short arcs. If Emma is in serious trouble and needs Violet’s help, this could be a multi-episode storyline.

There’s also the chance that Emma’s return will reignite old tensions. If she comes back asking for help but without any change in her personality, she could easily try to manipulate the situation to her advantage. That would put Violet in a tough position, especially now that she’s finally moving forward in her life after everything that happened with Hawkins.

The next episode of Chicago Fire is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 9/8c on NBC. This will be Season 13, episode 13, titled Born of Fire.

